profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 4978
4978
visites since opening : 6871556
6871556
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom sur Switch
C'est via l'ESRB qu'on apprend que "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Prince’s Edition for Switch." arrivera sur... Switch.
Le jeu etait sortie en 2018 sur PS4 et PC.
https://www.gematsu.com/2021/04/esrb-rates-ni-no-kuni-ii-revenant-kingdom-princes-edition-for-switch
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
edgar
,
narustorm
,
destati
,
kevinmccallisterrr
posted the 04/30/2021 at 12:34 PM by
guiguif
comments (
12
)
edgar
posted
the 04/30/2021 at 12:39 PM
Cool Raoul.
wickette
posted
the 04/30/2021 at 12:43 PM
Ah nice, je l'attendais sur switch..enfin.
J'ai bien apprécié le 1 malgré quelques defauts de combats, le système de level-up familier poussait au grind.
Donc forcément ça m'intérèsse, je voulais le faire en mode portable.
narustorm
posted
the 04/30/2021 at 12:45 PM
Nickel !
sora78
posted
the 04/30/2021 at 12:53 PM
Seulement au japon surement. On rappel que level-5 a dit ne plus sortir ses prochaines sorties en occident.
destati
posted
the 04/30/2021 at 01:07 PM
sora78
L'ESRB est l'organisme de classification américain. De plus, le développeur est certes Level-5, mais l'éditeur reste Bandai Namco.
shambala93
posted
the 04/30/2021 at 01:24 PM
Vu la tête du premier sur cette machine...
sentenza
posted
the 04/30/2021 at 01:25 PM
shambala93
il tourne comme un charme le premier.
Troll raté....
sora78
posted
the 04/30/2021 at 01:34 PM
destati
ah oui c'est pas faux. Surtout que y a juste un portage à faire. Toute la localisation a déjà été faite à l'époque.
destati
posted
the 04/30/2021 at 01:38 PM
sora78
Yes ! Par contre, ce que t'as dit avant, c'est vrai : Level-5 a bien dit ne pas sortir ses futures productions (en auto-édition) en Occident.
Après, si les plans changent, on verra bien. Mais vu que Ni no Kuni est édité par Namco Bandai, je pense qu'il y a bon espoir pour que la licence perdure chez nous.
birmou
posted
the 04/30/2021 at 01:46 PM
destati
Faudrait déjà que leurs jeux sortent tout court avant de penser à de possibles localisations.
ouroboros4
posted
the 04/30/2021 at 02:30 PM
La version 480p/30fps c’était fait attendre
rbz
posted
the 04/30/2021 at 02:33 PM
shambala93
qu'est ce que tu raconte ...
Il tourne correctement le jeu.
Le 2 est vraiment pas bon et mal rythmé. Bonne chance à ceux qui s'infligent ce jeu
