Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
guiguif
guiguif
Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom sur Switch


C'est via l'ESRB qu'on apprend que "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Prince’s Edition for Switch." arrivera sur... Switch.
Le jeu etait sortie en 2018 sur PS4 et PC.
https://www.gematsu.com/2021/04/esrb-rates-ni-no-kuni-ii-revenant-kingdom-princes-edition-for-switch
    posted the 04/30/2021 at 12:34 PM by guiguif
    comments (12)
    edgar posted the 04/30/2021 at 12:39 PM
    Cool Raoul.
    wickette posted the 04/30/2021 at 12:43 PM
    Ah nice, je l'attendais sur switch..enfin.


    J'ai bien apprécié le 1 malgré quelques defauts de combats, le système de level-up familier poussait au grind.

    Donc forcément ça m'intérèsse, je voulais le faire en mode portable.
    narustorm posted the 04/30/2021 at 12:45 PM
    Nickel !
    sora78 posted the 04/30/2021 at 12:53 PM
    Seulement au japon surement. On rappel que level-5 a dit ne plus sortir ses prochaines sorties en occident.
    destati posted the 04/30/2021 at 01:07 PM
    sora78 L'ESRB est l'organisme de classification américain. De plus, le développeur est certes Level-5, mais l'éditeur reste Bandai Namco.
    shambala93 posted the 04/30/2021 at 01:24 PM
    Vu la tête du premier sur cette machine...
    sentenza posted the 04/30/2021 at 01:25 PM
    shambala93 il tourne comme un charme le premier.
    Troll raté....
    sora78 posted the 04/30/2021 at 01:34 PM
    destati ah oui c'est pas faux. Surtout que y a juste un portage à faire. Toute la localisation a déjà été faite à l'époque.
    destati posted the 04/30/2021 at 01:38 PM
    sora78 Yes ! Par contre, ce que t'as dit avant, c'est vrai : Level-5 a bien dit ne pas sortir ses futures productions (en auto-édition) en Occident.

    Après, si les plans changent, on verra bien. Mais vu que Ni no Kuni est édité par Namco Bandai, je pense qu'il y a bon espoir pour que la licence perdure chez nous.
    birmou posted the 04/30/2021 at 01:46 PM
    destati Faudrait déjà que leurs jeux sortent tout court avant de penser à de possibles localisations.
    ouroboros4 posted the 04/30/2021 at 02:30 PM
    La version 480p/30fps c’était fait attendre
    rbz posted the 04/30/2021 at 02:33 PM
    shambala93 qu'est ce que tu raconte ...
    Il tourne correctement le jeu.

    Le 2 est vraiment pas bon et mal rythmé. Bonne chance à ceux qui s'infligent ce jeu
