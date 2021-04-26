profile
Jeux Vidéo
268
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
176
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4971
visites since opening : 6853511
guiguif > blog
all
Xuan Yuan Sword 7: l'A-RPG chinois sortira officiellement en Français
Eastasiasoft annonce que Xuan Yuan Sword 7, sorti l'année derniere sur PS4 et One, aura le droit a une edition occidentale et traduite en français cet été.
La version physique sera en partenariat avec Maximum Games.









ajouter une source - https://www.eastasiasoft.com/news/333/Xuan-Yuan-Sword-7-Arrives-in-the-West-this-Summer
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    psxbox
    posted the 04/26/2021 at 01:08 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    zekk posted the 04/26/2021 at 01:11 PM
    Bonne surprise ça, j'avais pris Fairy 6 sur ps4 mais le jeu est buggé à mort
    psxbox posted the 04/26/2021 at 01:12 PM
    Bonne nouvelle si certains éditeurs japonais pouvaient faire de même.
    guiguif posted the 04/26/2021 at 01:13 PM
    zekk Apparemment le jeu tourne largement mieux sur PS5, du moins au niveau du framerate
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo