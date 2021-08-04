profile
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
all
SaGa Frontier Remastered: Trailer de 8 Minutes
SaGa Frontier Remastered se remontre en trailer.
Le jeu sortira le 15 Avril sur PS4 et Switch uniquement en anglais, une version physique est prevue uniquement en import Asia pour le 31 Mai.

    xenofamicom
    posted the 04/08/2021 at 12:31 PM by guiguif
    xenofamicom posted the 04/08/2021 at 12:45 PM
    ça me tue qu'il n'y a pas de version physique d'office pour ce type de jeu au japon et ailleurs.

    et c'est un peu dommage aussi de ne pas l'avoir traduit (maintenant qu'il y a clairement un public pour ce type de jeu sur ps4, pc et switch).

    Square Enix
    hyoga57 posted the 04/08/2021 at 12:51 PM
    Et la version physique PS4 n'a jamais existée.
    guiguif posted the 04/08/2021 at 12:54 PM
    hyoga57 je viens de voir ça ouais, apres si je le prend c'est sur Switch.
    Sinon toujours pas d'annonce pour une version "standard" quelque part pour Legend of Mana :/
    losz posted the 04/08/2021 at 12:56 PM
    J'aimerais un mode easy, c'est la misère les SaGa
    zekk posted the 04/08/2021 at 01:07 PM
    Franchement j'hésite vraiment à cause du nouveau perso parce que à ces conditions, la version ps1 me convient très bien
