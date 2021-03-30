profile
[Switch] Shadowverse sortira en occident
Le Yugioh-like Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle adapté du jeu mobile Shadowverse de Cygame sortira en occident cet été grace a Xseed et Marvelous.

    posted the 03/30/2021 at 03:00 PM by guiguif
    comments (7)
    rbz posted the 03/30/2021 at 03:10 PM
    tcg hyper banal et pas le plus créatif. rien n’égale yugi et magic actuellement je trouve.
    vanguard est bien plus valable que celui-ci.
    darkxehanort94 posted the 03/30/2021 at 03:11 PM
    Ca me fait penser que je dois regarder l'animé.

    Qui as l'air meilleure que la dernière série Yu-Gi-Oh.
    rbz posted the 03/30/2021 at 03:15 PM
    darkxehanort94 ta Overdress qui viens tout juste de sortir aussi.
    c'est le reboot du tcg vanguard avec du budget dans l'animation et clamp au character design.

    https://youtu.be/XKLvYKskO3o
    darkxehanort94 posted the 03/30/2021 at 03:38 PM
    rbz Je suis aussi Vanguard, j'ai toute la license sur mon disque dur.
    birmou posted the 03/30/2021 at 03:53 PM
    Sortez Beyblade!!!
    axlenz posted the 03/30/2021 at 04:25 PM
    ça me fait penser au jeu Yugioh sur PSP
    darkxehanort94 posted the 03/30/2021 at 04:43 PM
    birmou Beyblade, une série crée exclusivement pour me cracher ma thune.
