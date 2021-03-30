profile
[PS4/XOne/Switch] Melty Blood : Type Lumina / Teaser


Éditeur : Project Lumina
Développeur : French-Bread
Genre : Combat
Prévu sur PS4/XOne/Switch
Date de sortie : 2021 (Mondialement)
Langues : Anglais / Japonais / Chinois / Coréen.

Site du jeu
NintendoDifference (pour plus d'info)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zD2uBL6QiUw&t=3s
    posted the 03/30/2021 at 12:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    xenofamicom posted the 03/30/2021 at 12:06 PM
    ça en fait un paquet de jeu de baston pour 2021 (kof xv, guilty strive, fighting ex layers another dash,...)
    evilchris posted the 03/30/2021 at 12:28 PM
    putain en 2021 les arrière plan qui ressemble toujours à des images .jpeg sans vie...
