Si vous voulez participer, voici le lien
Spécial = Top 10 PS2
Veuillez choisir 10 Jeux PS2 différents en une seul fois
.
Vous avez jusqu’à Mardi Minuit
Voici pour l'instant (à 19H30 le 22/03), les jeux PS2 plus appréciés (ce n'est pas dans l'ordre des points), mais ça peut encore changer, évidement :
Metal Gear Solid 2 : Sons Of Liberty
Metal Gear Solid 3 : Snake Eater
Devil May Cry
Shadow of the colossus
Devil May Cry 3
Zone Of The Enders : The Second Runner
Final Fantasy X
God of war 2
Silent Hill 2
Final Fantasy XII
Burnout 3 : Takedown
Dragon Quest VIII : L'Odyssée du roi maudit
Okami
Kingdom Hearts 2
GTA San Andreas
-ils ont 5 points aux minimums-
Vous pouvez voter aussi pour d'autres jeux qui ne sont pas dans la liste, là c'est juste un premier aperçu des votes.
Important : 10 jeux PS2 (pas 7 ou 12, mais bien 10) pour que je prenne en compte (sinon je prends pas en compte) pour que ce soit équitable.
(c'est plus simple pour compter)
https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article454129.html
posted the 03/22/2021 at 06:30 PM by nicolasgourry
-God of War 2
-Prince of persia les Sables du temps
-Prince of persia warrior within
-Resident evil 4
-Dragon Quest VIII
-KH 2
-Shadow of colossus
-Beyond good evil
-Odin Sphere
Ico
Shadow of colosus
GTA
Yakuza
Devil may cry
Burnout 3
Odin sphere
Onimusha
God of war
Gran turismo 4
dragon ball z budokai tenkaichi 3
kingdom hearts 2
Jak and Daxter (la trilogy donc 3 jeux)
soul calibur II
dark chronicle
dark cloud
viewtiful Joe
Gran Turismo 4
Jak and Daxter
Jak 2
Ratchet & Clank
Sly Cooper
Shadow of the Colosus
Pro Evolution Soccer 5
viewtiful Joe
SOCOM : U.S. Navy SEALs
Je retire mes commentaires ^^
Final Fantasy XII
Dragon Ball Z Budokai 3
GTA San Andreas
The King Of Fighters 98UM
The King Of Fighters 2002 UM
God Of War
God Of War 2
Mana Khemia
Mana Khemia 2
2/ Kingdom Hearts II
3/ Ratchet & Clank 2
4/ Kingdom Hearts
5/ Jak & Daxter : The Precursor Legacy
6/ God Of War II
7/ Dragon Quest VIII : L'Odyssée du roi maudit
8/ Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc
9/ Ico
10/ Soul Calibur III