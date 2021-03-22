profile
[Rappel] Top 10 / PS2 / Gamekyo
Spécial = Top 10 PS2




Veuillez choisir 10 Jeux PS2 différents en une seul fois.
Vous avez jusqu’à Mardi Minuit

Voici pour l'instant (à 19H30 le 22/03), les jeux PS2 plus appréciés (ce n'est pas dans l'ordre des points), mais ça peut encore changer, évidement :
Metal Gear Solid 2 : Sons Of Liberty
Metal Gear Solid 3 : Snake Eater
Devil May Cry
Shadow of the colossus
Devil May Cry 3
Zone Of The Enders : The Second Runner
Final Fantasy X
God of war 2
Silent Hill 2
Final Fantasy XII
Burnout 3 : Takedown
Dragon Quest VIII : L'Odyssée du roi maudit
Okami
Kingdom Hearts 2
GTA San Andreas
-ils ont 5 points aux minimums-
Vous pouvez voter aussi pour d'autres jeux qui ne sont pas dans la liste, là c'est juste un premier aperçu des votes.

Important : 10 jeux PS2 (pas 7 ou 12, mais bien 10) pour que je prenne en compte (sinon je prends pas en compte) pour que ce soit équitable.


Si vous voulez participer, voici le lien (c'est plus simple pour compter)
https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article454129.html
    posted the 03/22/2021 at 06:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (9)
    linkald posted the 03/22/2021 at 06:32 PM
    Il est où God Hand?
    serve posted the 03/22/2021 at 06:41 PM
    -FF X
    -God of War 2
    -Prince of persia les Sables du temps
    -Prince of persia warrior within
    -Resident evil 4
    -Dragon Quest VIII
    -KH 2
    -Shadow of colossus
    -Beyond good evil
    -Odin Sphere
    innelan posted the 03/22/2021 at 06:42 PM
    Moins inspiré par cette plate-forme mais tt de même quelques perles :
    Ico
    Shadow of colosus
    GTA
    Yakuza
    Devil may cry
    Burnout 3
    Odin sphere
    Onimusha
    God of war
    Gran turismo 4
    mariosan posted the 03/22/2021 at 06:49 PM
    dragon quest VIII
    dragon ball z budokai tenkaichi 3
    kingdom hearts 2
    Jak and Daxter (la trilogy donc 3 jeux)
    soul calibur II
    dark chronicle
    dark cloud
    viewtiful Joe
    ootaniisensei posted the 03/22/2021 at 06:53 PM
    Beaucoup trop dur de faire un top 10 sur PS2, c'est une des rares console où tu casé même pas tout les classiques dans une top 50.
    dedad posted the 03/22/2021 at 06:56 PM
    Tekken 3.
    Gran Turismo 4
    Jak and Daxter
    Jak 2
    Ratchet & Clank
    Sly Cooper
    Shadow of the Colosus
    Pro Evolution Soccer 5
    viewtiful Joe
    SOCOM : U.S. Navy SEALs
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/22/2021 at 06:57 PM
    dedad Parfait
    Je retire mes commentaires ^^
    neoaxle posted the 03/22/2021 at 07:01 PM
    Final Fantasy X
    Final Fantasy XII
    Dragon Ball Z Budokai 3
    GTA San Andreas
    The King Of Fighters 98UM
    The King Of Fighters 2002 UM
    God Of War
    God Of War 2
    Mana Khemia
    Mana Khemia 2
    sora78 posted the 03/22/2021 at 07:11 PM
    1/ Dark Chronicle
    2/ Kingdom Hearts II
    3/ Ratchet & Clank 2
    4/ Kingdom Hearts
    5/ Jak & Daxter : The Precursor Legacy
    6/ God Of War II
    7/ Dragon Quest VIII : L'Odyssée du roi maudit
    8/ Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc
    9/ Ico
    10/ Soul Calibur III
