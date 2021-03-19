profile
[PS4/Switch] R-Type Final 2 / bientôt une démo (Jap)


La démo sera disponible (pour l'instant) au Japon, le 1er avril, c'est pas une blague.

Date de sortie : 29 Avril 2021 (Japon)
30 Avril 2021 (USA/Europe)

Gematsu
    xenofamicom, mercure7
    posted the 03/19/2021 at 01:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    xenofamicom posted the 03/19/2021 at 01:50 PM
    Ils ont pas intérêts à faire des blagues avec des sujets aussi importants voyons
    orichimarugin posted the 03/19/2021 at 01:53 PM
    et sur xbox ? j'espère sur le gamepass day one si c'est possible.
    comme ça collector ps4 ou switch et xbox gamepass pour y jouer.
