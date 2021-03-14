profile
Tasomachi: Behind the Twilight - Story Trailer


Tasomachi Behind the Twilight est un jeu d'exploration/plates-formes dans lequel vous allez incarner Yukumo qui s'ecrase avec son airship sur une etrange ile.

Le jeu est developpé par un certain Nocras qui a taffé sur Final Fantasy XIII-2 , Final Fantasy XIV, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild ou encore Pokemon Epee/Bouclier.

La musique est composé par Keitaro Ujiie alias Ujico* (mais Snail's House selon ses albums) qui a notamment taffé sur Deemo.

Le jeu édité par Playism est prévu pour l'heure uniquement sur Steam avec une sortie prévue ce Printemps.

    tags :
    eyrtz, kalas28
    posted the 03/14/2021 at 11:11 AM by guiguif
    comments (5)
    eyrtz posted the 03/14/2021 at 11:36 AM
    Ça donne envie d'y jouer.
    kalas28 posted the 03/14/2021 at 11:45 AM
    testament tu me demandais mon avis sur le nouveau moteur de legend of heroes? et bien cette vidéo (hors animations du perso qui sont raté) illustre bien ce que j'en pense de la fainéantise du studio nippon qui a 30ans et 100 fois plus de budget...

    bref j'aime bien ce que je vois même si le perso est bof.
    axlenz posted the 03/14/2021 at 12:09 PM
    Le jeu est développé par un certain Nocras qui a taffé sur :

    Final Fantasy XIII-2 : Mouais

    Final Fantasy XIV : Mouais

    The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild : Bof

    ou encore Pokemon Epee/Bouclier. : OMGGGGG!!!! Putain!!! Là J’ACHÈTE
    testament posted the 03/14/2021 at 02:09 PM
    kalas28 Et puis se balader dans un monde vide, jamais compris le kiff là dedans.
    e3ologue posted the 03/14/2021 at 03:58 PM
    Les décors sont sympa
