Tasomachi Behind the Twilight est un jeu d'exploration/plates-formes dans lequel vous allez incarner Yukumo qui s'ecrase avec son airship sur une etrange ile.Le jeu est developpé par un certain Nocras qui a taffé sur Final Fantasy XIII-2 , Final Fantasy XIV, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild ou encore Pokemon Epee/Bouclier.La musique est composé par Keitaro Ujiie alias Ujico* (mais Snail's House selon ses albums) qui a notamment taffé sur Deemo.Le jeu édité par Playism est prévu pour l'heure uniquement sur Steam avec une sortie prévue ce Printemps.