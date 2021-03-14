Tasomachi Behind the Twilight est un jeu d'exploration/plates-formes dans lequel vous allez incarner Yukumo qui s'ecrase avec son airship sur une etrange ile.
Le jeu est developpé par un certain Nocras qui a taffé sur Final Fantasy XIII-2 , Final Fantasy XIV, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild ou encore Pokemon Epee/Bouclier.
La musique est composé par Keitaro Ujiie alias Ujico* (mais Snail's House selon ses albums) qui a notamment taffé sur Deemo.
Le jeu édité par Playism est prévu pour l'heure uniquement sur Steam avec une sortie prévue ce Printemps.
posted the 03/14/2021 at 11:11 AM by guiguif
bref j'aime bien ce que je vois même si le perso est bof.
Final Fantasy XIII-2 : Mouais
Final Fantasy XIV : Mouais
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild : Bof
ou encore Pokemon Epee/Bouclier. : OMGGGGG!!!! Putain!!! Là J’ACHÈTE