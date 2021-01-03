profile
Jeux Vidéo
all
Katana Zero debarque sur PS4 et Demon Turf sur PS5
C'est grace (encore une fois) a l'ESRB qu'on apprend que Katana Zero debarquera sur PS4 et Demon Turf directement en version PS5.




https://www.gematsu.com/2021/03/esrb-rates-katana-zero-for-ps4-demon-turf-for-ps5
    shao
    posted the 03/01/2021 at 01:29 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    shao posted the 03/01/2021 at 01:34 PM
    Cool ça! Très bon jeu, Katana Zero. J'attends la suite fort!
    xenofamicom posted the 03/01/2021 at 01:35 PM
    Katana Zero je pensais qu'il était déjà sur PS4 depuis un bail
    Très bon jeu
    maxx posted the 03/01/2021 at 01:43 PM
    J'ai aussi beaucoup aimé Katana Zero
    kevisiano posted the 03/01/2021 at 01:48 PM
    Excellent jeu. Je l'ai fait au clavier souris
