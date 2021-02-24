accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
articles : 4874
4874
visites since opening : 6653499
6653499
> blog
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Fox n Forests remaké en exclusivité sur Intellivision Amico
Renommé Finnigan Fox, le sympathique Fox N Forest sorti sur PC, PS4, One et Switch sera remaké pour son passage sur l'Intellivision Amico.
Au revoir le superbe pixelart de Henk Nieborg (Battle Axe), place a la 2D.
Jeu original
https://mag.mo5.com/actu/193593/lintellivision-amico-encore-repoussee-mais-de-nouveaux-jeux-devoiles/
posted the 02/24/2021 at 01:08 PM by guiguif
guiguif
comments ( 3 )
3
)
newtechnix
posted
the 02/24/2021 at 01:28 PM
le jeu a perdu de son peps, le renard flotte c'est moins réactif.
octobar
posted
the 02/24/2021 at 01:34 PM
Bouh que c'est laid cette mode de tout remaker avec un style Flash MX dégueulasse avec des trucs beaucoup trop animés et un aspect lissé des plus aseptisé.
chiotgamer
posted
the 02/24/2021 at 01:37 PM
newtechnix
octobat Ça parle mal du systemseller qui propulsera la meilleure console de l'histoire du jv par delà la mésosphère. Honte sur vous !
