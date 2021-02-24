profile
Fox n Forests remaké en exclusivité sur Intellivision Amico
Renommé Finnigan Fox, le sympathique Fox N Forest sorti sur PC, PS4, One et Switch sera remaké pour son passage sur l'Intellivision Amico.
Au revoir le superbe pixelart de Henk Nieborg (Battle Axe), place a la 2D.



Jeu original
https://mag.mo5.com/actu/193593/lintellivision-amico-encore-repoussee-mais-de-nouveaux-jeux-devoiles/
    posted the 02/24/2021 at 01:08 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    newtechnix posted the 02/24/2021 at 01:28 PM
    le jeu a perdu de son peps, le renard flotte c'est moins réactif.
    octobar posted the 02/24/2021 at 01:34 PM
    Bouh que c'est laid cette mode de tout remaker avec un style Flash MX dégueulasse avec des trucs beaucoup trop animés et un aspect lissé des plus aseptisé.
    chiotgamer posted the 02/24/2021 at 01:37 PM
    newtechnix octobat Ça parle mal du systemseller qui propulsera la meilleure console de l'histoire du jv par delà la mésosphère. Honte sur vous !
