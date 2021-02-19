profile
[Multi] Taxi Chaos / Trailer Lancement


SI vous voulez voir un peu de gameplay


Site du jeu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YMBle2Tii4&feature=emb_logo
    posted the 02/19/2021 at 06:12 PM by nicolasgourry
    famimax posted the 02/19/2021 at 06:18 PM
    lol je l'attend vraiment ce truc, et j'aimerais bien chopper la version Asia, d’après les infos qui avaient été donné c'est Sega qui l'édite (et la version Jap aussi)
    e3ologue posted the 02/19/2021 at 06:20 PM
    ça semble beaucoup plus chill qu'un Crazy Taxi, les clients te racontent leur vie et tu te balades.
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/19/2021 at 06:26 PM
    e3ologue ça a l'air moins "barré" et il n'y a pas, j'ai l'impression, la bande son de "The Offspring".
    famimax posted the 02/19/2021 at 06:38 PM
    nicolasgourry Ouais vu le bordel que ca a été niveau licence (marque et musique) sur ce jeu (maj avec des musiques enlevées, marques retirés dans les nouvelles versions), et vu que ça s'arrange pas avec notre époque (voir le truc sur SF2 dans le Capcom Arcade Stadium), autant qu'on arrête de prendre ce genre de risque, pour pas que des négationnistes récrivent l'histoire du jeux video en changeant des parties entières de l'oeuvre
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/19/2021 at 07:10 PM
    famimax ce que je veux dire, la bande son contribué à l'ambiance "barré".
    famimax posted the 02/19/2021 at 07:14 PM
    nicolasgourry Oui mais je trouve que la musique de trailer colle assez avec le style "arcade". Après ouais la bande son de Crazy Taxy a contribué au succès du jeu, la preuve c'est qu'avec ces ziques retirées ça fait une grosse sensation de manque
