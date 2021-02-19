accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
articles :
3592
visites since opening :
4889189
nicolasgourry
> blog
[Multi] Taxi Chaos / Trailer Lancement
SI vous voulez
voir
un peu de gameplay
Site du jeu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YMBle2Tii4&feature=emb_logo
posted the 02/19/2021 at 06:12 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
6
)
famimax
posted
the 02/19/2021 at 06:18 PM
lol je l'attend vraiment ce truc, et j'aimerais bien chopper la version Asia, d’après les infos qui avaient été donné c'est Sega qui l'édite (et la version Jap aussi)
e3ologue
posted
the 02/19/2021 at 06:20 PM
ça semble beaucoup plus chill qu'un Crazy Taxi, les clients te racontent leur vie et tu te balades.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 02/19/2021 at 06:26 PM
e3ologue
ça a l'air moins "barré" et il n'y a pas, j'ai l'impression, la bande son de "The Offspring".
famimax
posted
the 02/19/2021 at 06:38 PM
nicolasgourry
Ouais vu le bordel que ca a été niveau licence (marque et musique) sur ce jeu (maj avec des musiques enlevées, marques retirés dans les nouvelles versions), et vu que ça s'arrange pas avec notre époque (voir le truc sur SF2 dans le Capcom Arcade Stadium), autant qu'on arrête de prendre ce genre de risque, pour pas que des négationnistes récrivent l'histoire du jeux video en changeant des parties entières de l'oeuvre
nicolasgourry
posted
the 02/19/2021 at 07:10 PM
famimax
ce que je veux dire, la bande son contribué à l'ambiance "barré".
famimax
posted
the 02/19/2021 at 07:14 PM
nicolasgourry
Oui mais je trouve que la musique de trailer colle assez avec le style "arcade". Après ouais la bande son de Crazy Taxy a contribué au succès du jeu, la preuve c'est qu'avec ces ziques retirées ça fait une grosse sensation de manque
