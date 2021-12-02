accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
articles : 4859
4859
visites since opening : 6623679
6623679
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
[PS4] Nayuta no Kiseki Kai de Falcom: Images et date jap
Falcom balance quelques images pour son remaster de Nayuta no Kiseki (aka le meilleur jeu de la PSP), Nayuta no Kiseki Kai.
Le jeu sortira le 24 Juin au Japon, ceux qui precommanderont pourront repartir avec l'OST de 60 pistes.
https://www.gematsu.com/2021/02/nayuta-no-kiseki-for-ps4-launches-june-24-in-japan
sur switch please
posted the 02/12/2021 at 11:48 AM by guiguif
guiguif
comments (9)
9
)
testament
posted
the 02/12/2021 at 11:53 AM
J'ai cru que c'était Ys.
killia
posted
the 02/12/2021 at 11:55 AM
Punaise j'aimerai bien y jouer, j'adhère totalement à la DA.
Et je ne l'ai jamais fait sur PsVita (surtout s'il était dispo en import).
darkxehanort94
posted
the 02/12/2021 at 12:00 PM
Le meilleur jeu de la PSP c'est Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep !
edgar
posted
the 02/12/2021 at 12:08 PM
« Le meilleur jeu de la PSP »
Jamais entendu parler.
J’imagine qu’il n’est jamais sorti chez nous ?
En tout cas ça a l’air chouette, j’ai regardé vite fait une vidéo de gameplay et ça semble se rapprocher le plus d’un Zelda like.
guiguif
posted
the 02/12/2021 at 12:13 PM
edgar
Oui sortie qu'au Japon mais ya eu un patch anglais. C'est du gameplay a la Ys mais avec des niveaux plutot qu'un monde ouvert ou semi ouvert (meme si ya un hub et un village)
darkxehanort94
jamais eu le courage de le finir, j'avais fait 2 scenario sur 3.
zekk
posted
the 02/12/2021 at 12:14 PM
Quelle DA quand même
edgar
c'est du Ys surtout
edgar
posted
the 02/12/2021 at 12:17 PM
zekk
guiguif
Oki-Doki.
hyoga57
posted
the 02/12/2021 at 01:17 PM
Il sort la veille de mon anniversaire, c'est cool.
hyoga57
posted
the 02/12/2021 at 01:34 PM
edgar
Nope, uniquement au Japon. Mais il ressort dans le seul but d'être localisé et une version Switch sera logiquement de la partie.
