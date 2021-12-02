profile
Jeux Vidéo
268
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
174
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4859
visites since opening : 6623679
guiguif > blog
all
[PS4] Nayuta no Kiseki Kai de Falcom: Images et date jap
Falcom balance quelques images pour son remaster de Nayuta no Kiseki (aka le meilleur jeu de la PSP), Nayuta no Kiseki Kai.

Le jeu sortira le 24 Juin au Japon, ceux qui precommanderont pourront repartir avec l'OST de 60 pistes.






















https://www.gematsu.com/2021/02/nayuta-no-kiseki-for-ps4-launches-june-24-in-japan
    tags : sur switch please
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/12/2021 at 11:48 AM by guiguif
    comments (9)
    testament posted the 02/12/2021 at 11:53 AM
    J'ai cru que c'était Ys.
    killia posted the 02/12/2021 at 11:55 AM
    Punaise j'aimerai bien y jouer, j'adhère totalement à la DA.
    Et je ne l'ai jamais fait sur PsVita (surtout s'il était dispo en import).
    darkxehanort94 posted the 02/12/2021 at 12:00 PM
    Le meilleur jeu de la PSP c'est Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep !
    edgar posted the 02/12/2021 at 12:08 PM
    « Le meilleur jeu de la PSP »

    Jamais entendu parler.

    J’imagine qu’il n’est jamais sorti chez nous ?

    En tout cas ça a l’air chouette, j’ai regardé vite fait une vidéo de gameplay et ça semble se rapprocher le plus d’un Zelda like.
    guiguif posted the 02/12/2021 at 12:13 PM
    edgar Oui sortie qu'au Japon mais ya eu un patch anglais. C'est du gameplay a la Ys mais avec des niveaux plutot qu'un monde ouvert ou semi ouvert (meme si ya un hub et un village)

    darkxehanort94 jamais eu le courage de le finir, j'avais fait 2 scenario sur 3.
    zekk posted the 02/12/2021 at 12:14 PM
    Quelle DA quand même

    edgar c'est du Ys surtout
    edgar posted the 02/12/2021 at 12:17 PM
    zekk guiguif Oki-Doki.
    hyoga57 posted the 02/12/2021 at 01:17 PM
    Il sort la veille de mon anniversaire, c'est cool.
    hyoga57 posted the 02/12/2021 at 01:34 PM
    edgar Nope, uniquement au Japon. Mais il ressort dans le seul but d'être localisé et une version Switch sera logiquement de la partie.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo