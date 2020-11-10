profile
Jeux Vidéo
264
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
172
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4722
visites since opening : 6328343
guiguif > blog
all
MegaDrive: Un nouveau Shoot Them Up qui a de la gueule
La Megadrive est sans aucun doute la machine retro recevant encore le plus de nouveaux jeux chaque année (PS: on attend toujours Paprium).

Jamie Vance, Rozyrg et mix256 travaillent sur ZPF, un Shoot Them Up plutot impressionnant pour la machine.



https://mag.mo5.com/actu/186673/zpf-un-shoot-em-up-bluffant-a-venir-sur-mega-drive/
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    plistter, kibix, sikboy
    posted the 10/11/2020 at 01:17 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    plistter posted the 10/11/2020 at 01:19 PM
    testament posted the 10/11/2020 at 01:26 PM
    darkxehanort94 posted the 10/11/2020 at 01:51 PM
    Cette console existe encore !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre