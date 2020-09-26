profile
Deathsmiles de retour sur consoles
On continue dans le shoot avec Deathsmiles I & II comprenant Deathsmiles, Deathsmiles Mega Black Label et Deathsmiles II et qui sortira sur PS4, Switch et One en 2021.




    famimax
    posted the 09/26/2020 at 10:05 PM by guiguif
    comments (5)
    suzukube posted the 09/26/2020 at 10:06 PM
    Ca me plait pas mal mais pourquoi ça rame lol
    famimax posted the 09/26/2020 at 10:08 PM
    guiguif ah au fait, t'avais parler de ce truc ?
    https://www.facebook.com/StrictlyLTDGames/posts/2663703980557969

    https://mailchi.mp/strictlylimitedgames/clockwork-this

    Rien de nouveau, juste un logo et qq images
    guiguif posted the 09/26/2020 at 10:10 PM
    famimax nop, j’attends un trailer ^^
    oracle posted the 09/26/2020 at 10:11 PM
    Mais qui a encodé cette vidéo ? Ce carnage !
    kalas28 posted the 09/26/2020 at 10:26 PM
    pourquoi un maniac shooter rame.....

    mon dieu
