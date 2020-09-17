profile
all
Ori 2 sur Switch + Collector a 150 euros
Sortie aujourd'hui sur l'eshop avec un collector prevue sur Switch, One et PC qui regroupera les deux jeux pour 150 boulishes chez IAM8bits en Decembre.


    thelastone, leblogdeshacka
    posted the 09/17/2020 at 02:30 PM by guiguif
    comments (17)
    shambala93 posted the 09/17/2020 at 02:33 PM
    Piufff c’est beau ! Mais c’est bien trop cher !
    fiveagainstone posted the 09/17/2020 at 02:34 PM
    http://www.xboxygen.com/News/31113-Ori-and-the-Will-of-the-Wisps-exclusivite-Xbox-ne-sortira-pas-sur-Switch
    raioh posted the 09/17/2020 at 02:35 PM
    Très sympa comme type d'ouverture de boite.
    xenofamicom posted the 09/17/2020 at 02:35 PM
    70 boulishes trop chère (le prix d'un jeu PS5 chez amazon)
    birmou posted the 09/17/2020 at 02:36 PM
    Sortie logique
    rockin posted the 09/17/2020 at 02:37 PM
    Collector magnifique mais le prix... Laisse tomber
    leonsilverburg posted the 09/17/2020 at 02:37 PM
    Magnifique le collector ! Par contre le prix....
    churos45 posted the 09/17/2020 at 02:43 PM
    C'est même pas le prix de deux jeux PS5, arrêtez de faire les radins
    serve posted the 09/17/2020 at 02:43 PM
    birmou

    Pour Aaron c'était pas logique :

    http://www.xboxygen.com/News/31113-Ori-and-the-Will-of-the-Wisps-exclusivite-Xbox-ne-sortira-pas-sur-Switch
    akinen posted the 09/17/2020 at 02:45 PM
    serve la débandade pour tout le monde today
    suikoden posted the 09/17/2020 at 02:45 PM
    166€ apres conversion avec le mode de livraison "douanes inclus" pour info ^^
    jeanouillz posted the 09/17/2020 at 02:48 PM
    suikoden ça fait 2 jeux ps5 et 6€ de mouchoirs pour pleurer
    ducknsexe posted the 09/17/2020 at 02:49 PM
    A 80 boule le prix d un jeu ps5 je l aurais pris
    birmou posted the 09/17/2020 at 02:50 PM
    serve Ça m'a fait rire à l'époque mais j'avais la flemme de rentrer dans un débat sans fin avec certains.
    chaosad posted the 09/17/2020 at 02:52 PM
    Je croyais qu'il était trop compliqué à adapter sur la Switch le 2 ??
    serve posted the 09/17/2020 at 02:52 PM
    akinen birmou

    Oui la même j'avais dit que le jeu aller débarquer finalement sur Switch à l'époque quand j'était sur le forum GDC t'imagine même pas le bordel que j'ai foutu et les MP
    jaysennnin posted the 09/17/2020 at 02:52 PM
    akinen clairrr mais je suis content pour les joueurs switch même si ils vont douiller un peu
