profile
Jeux Vidéo
263
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
171
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4641
visites since opening : 6121500
guiguif > blog
all
SMT III Nocturne HD Remaster: Un plus gros trailer et collector jap
Atlus balance un plus gros trailer pour le remaster de SMT 3 a venir sur Switch, mais aussi PS4, avec a la fin de celui-ci un visuel d'une version collector.

    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    vfries, mikazaki, boyd, asakim
    posted the 07/20/2020 at 03:21 PM by guiguif
    comments (18)
    kevisiano posted the 07/20/2020 at 03:27 PM
    On doit être content ou... ?
    rbz posted the 07/20/2020 at 03:28 PM
    c'est un jeu trop dur pour toi
    joueurdudimanche posted the 07/20/2020 at 03:31 PM
    Dommage, pas de Dante dans cette version
    zekk posted the 07/20/2020 at 03:32 PM
    joueurdudimanche sérieux?
    fiveagainstone posted the 07/20/2020 at 03:32 PM
    rbz Mode facile confirmé ^^.
    guiguif posted the 07/20/2020 at 03:32 PM
    rbz je sais meme pas si je le ferais en vrai (mais si il est lié au 5 il faudra ptete...)

    Pis comme le dit joueurdudimanche , quid de Dante ?
    joueurdudimanche posted the 07/20/2020 at 03:33 PM
    zekk oui, ce sera Raidou se Devil Summoner à la place
    zekk posted the 07/20/2020 at 03:37 PM
    joueurdudimanche à titre perso, je trouve que l'on gagne au change
    guiguif posted the 07/20/2020 at 03:37 PM
    joueurdudimanche zekk je viens de voir qu'en faite c'etait deja le cas dans la ressortie du jeu PS2 a l'epoque
    zekk posted the 07/20/2020 at 03:40 PM
    guiguif je ne savais pas ^^ à l'époque j'ai fait la version avec Dante
    fiveagainstone posted the 07/20/2020 at 03:43 PM
    Tiens la rumeur F-zero guiguif

    https://twitter.com/FZeroJP/status/1285217109660893184
    lion93 posted the 07/20/2020 at 03:45 PM
    Encore un remaster....
    yukilin posted the 07/20/2020 at 04:12 PM
    Non merci...
    thethreestrikes posted the 07/20/2020 at 04:16 PM
    L'un des seul SMT traduit en francais, et il avait bien bidé à l'epoque.

    C'etait un super jeu par contre les combats aleatoires à reptition aujourd'hui ca passe moins.

    Et le Matador etait pete couille aussi tout comme Dante en boss, globalement c'etait un jeu assez punitif.
    axlenz posted the 07/20/2020 at 04:19 PM
    fiveagainstone mon Dieu!!! C'est quoi ça ??? Le mec a crée un faux compte durant plus de 4 mois juster pour engendrer de faux leaks ?
    sora78 posted the 07/20/2020 at 04:21 PM
    fiveagainstone I'm hearing cheh in my oreillette
    nyseko posted the 07/20/2020 at 04:22 PM
    Bah F-Zero, c'est sûr que c'est pas dans un Nintendo Direct Mini dédié aux partenaires que tu le verras.
    whookid posted the 07/20/2020 at 04:39 PM
    2021 sera l'année SMT Hype !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre