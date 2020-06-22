« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Rappel : S.S.B.U x ARMS et Summer Game Fest



(16h30)

The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)
Black Book (Morteshka)
Drake Hollow (The Molasses Flood / Xbox Game Studios)
The Eternal Cylinder (ACE Team / Good Shepherd Entertainment)
Foregone (Big Blue Bubble)
Haunted Garage (Games For Ghosts)
Knuckle Sandwich (Andrew Brophy / Superhot Presents)
Panzer Paladin (Tribute Games)
Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
Skate Story (Sam Eng)
Spinch (Akupara Games / Queen Bee Games/Jesse Jacobs)
Starbase (Kowloon Nights / Frozenbyte)
The Night is Grey (Whalestork Interactive)
Ynglet (Triple Topping Games/Nifflas)
Présentation d'un nouveau jeu de Longhand Electric en exclusivité mondiale
Présentation d'un nouveau jeu de thatgamecompany en exclusivité mondiale (Développeur de : Journey/Sky)
"Révélation surprise d'un AAA majeur" (Crash Bandicoot 4)
    posted the 06/22/2020 at 12:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (11)
    rbz posted the 06/22/2020 at 12:33 PM
    ah jk'avais zappé
    marcus62 posted the 06/22/2020 at 12:36 PM
    Merci pour le rappel j'avais zappé !
    octobar posted the 06/22/2020 at 12:40 PM
    l'actu est tellement éclatée.
    aros posted the 06/22/2020 at 12:44 PM
    octobar
    C'est clair, c'est perturbant
    octobar posted the 06/22/2020 at 01:00 PM
    Allez je mise sur: Min Min !
    chiotgamer posted the 06/22/2020 at 01:40 PM
    Twintelle or riot
    fdestroyer posted the 06/22/2020 at 01:46 PM
    chiotgamer Twintelle ça serai un peu con, c'est la seule qui utilise pas ses bras, pas très représentatif de ARMS du coup :P
    octobar posted the 06/22/2020 at 01:50 PM
    fdestroyer oui et puis tuas déjà Bayonetta dans le genre...
    chiotgamer posted the 06/22/2020 at 02:00 PM
    Octobar Elle utilise ses cheveux pour donner des coups de poings et a un gros boule, en effet c'est la même

    Fdestroyer Ça sera Min Min en vrai mais je préférerais Twintelle
    octobar posted the 06/22/2020 at 02:15 PM
    octobar Et elle a le même côté pédant/dominatrice.

    En fait Twintelle est directement inspirée de Bayo.
    chiotgamer posted the 06/22/2020 at 02:46 PM
    Octobar Tu t'es notifié toi-même
