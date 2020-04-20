« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Jeux Vidéo
261
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
115
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3087
visites since opening : 4011969
nicolasgourry > blog
James Bond et jeux vidéo / Gamekult



24 FPS, c'est l'émission de Gamekult qui conjugue cinéma et jeux vidéo. Dans ce nouvel épisode, Meeea fait parler son flegme tout britannique pour revenir sur les principaux jeux qu'a inspirés l'espion le plus célèbre de Sa Majesté, James Bond.

https://www.gamekult.com/emission/james-bond-et-jeux-video-un-24-fps-qui-vaut-007-selec-3050819795.html
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/20/2020 at 02:36 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    jokaire604 posted the 04/20/2020 at 02:45 PM
    Premium...
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/20/2020 at 02:47 PM
    jokaire604 mais exceptionnellement tu peux "normalement" regarder la vidéo, chez moi ça marche.
    jokaire604 posted the 04/20/2020 at 02:48 PM
    nicolasgourry je dois avoir un soucis alors
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre