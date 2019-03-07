« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Jeux Vidéo
256
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
109
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2699
visites since opening : 3343204
nicolasgourry > blog
Une année très Oddworld pour la Switch ?


Le créateur Lorne Lanning à déclaré à Variety :

"We have already announced “Stranger’s Wrath” coming to Switch and we will have a few more Switch related announcements to make after E3. One thing I can say right now, I believe Oddworld fans who own Switch will find 2019 to be a very Oddworld year."

"Nous avons déjà annoncé la venue de «Stranger’s Wrath» sur Switch et nous aurons quelques annonces supplémentaires relatives à Switch à faire après l’E3. Une chose que je peux dire maintenant, je crois que les fans d’Oddworld qui possèdent une Switch verront l’année 2019 comme une année très Oddworld."

Variety
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NUIQu401myg
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/03/2019 at 08:02 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    guiguif posted the 07/03/2019 at 08:03 PM
    Des portages
    ootaniisensei posted the 07/03/2019 at 08:09 PM
    guiguif Encore et toujours la même phrase en boucle
    axlenz posted the 07/03/2019 at 08:14 PM
    ootaniisensei
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/03/2019 at 08:19 PM
    axlenz ootaniisensei quand tu lis la fiche Wikipédia "Oddworld : La Fureur de l'étranger (Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath en version originale) est un jeu vidéo développé par Oddworld Inhabitants et sorti en 2005 sur Xbox. C'est le quatrième et dernier épisode en date de la série Oddworld. Un portage sur PlayStation 3 graphiquement amélioré en HD disponible depuis décembre 2011 au téléchargement sur le PlayStation Network, un autre portage sur PS Vita est sorti en décembre 2012 et est disponible depuis novembre 2014 en version mobile sur iOS et Android."
    https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oddworld_:_La_Fureur_de_l%27%C3%A9tranger
    zephon posted the 07/03/2019 at 08:25 PM
    oué fin' les portages c'est un peut le fond de commerce de oddworld inhabitant inc les deux dernière gen
    guiguif posted the 07/03/2019 at 08:29 PM
    ootaniisensei en meme temps si ils arretaient
    zabuza posted the 07/03/2019 at 08:56 PM
    En même temps cette série sera porté sur ps5 et xbox aussi
    kidicarus posted the 07/03/2019 at 09:56 PM
    Moi j'aime le premier et le second.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre