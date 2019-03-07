



Le créateur Lorne Lanning à déclaré à Variety :



"We have already announced “Stranger’s Wrath” coming to Switch and we will have a few more Switch related announcements to make after E3. One thing I can say right now, I believe Oddworld fans who own Switch will find 2019 to be a very Oddworld year."



"Nous avons déjà annoncé la venue de «Stranger’s Wrath» sur Switch et nous aurons quelques annonces supplémentaires relatives à Switch à faire après l’E3. Une chose que je peux dire maintenant, je crois que les fans d’Oddworld qui possèdent une Switch verront l’année 2019 comme une année très Oddworld."

Variety