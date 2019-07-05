ROCKSTAR GAMES ®
[C1] Liverpool - Barcelone : La deglingada !




L'impossible s'est produit, le Barça a subi une monumentale remontada de 4-0 sur la pelouse d'Anfield en ligue des champions match retour demi-finale. Une soirée complètement folle pour les Reds !





    posted the 05/07/2019 at 09:34 PM by leonr4
    mrvince posted the 05/07/2019 at 09:38 PM
    Scandale. Et ce 4eme but... même en district t'as pas le droit de le prendre. C'est mérité sur l'ensemble des deux match a l'aller ils doivent jamais prendre 3-0. Après le mérite fait pas tout, le Barça avait qu'un petit but a mettre mais même pas. Enfin quand tu te dis que c'est Vidal qui a surement était le meilleur ce soir... Ils sont tous passé a côté.
    jenicris posted the 05/07/2019 at 09:39 PM
    Le Barça depuis des années c'est la loose ultime.

    Honte d'être fan de ce club.
    leonr4 posted the 05/07/2019 at 09:39 PM
    2 remontadas en 2 ans c'est chaud
    zekura posted the 05/07/2019 at 09:40 PM
    J'ai litérallement oublié qu'il y avait ce match ce soir :-( je me hais putain
    hulahup posted the 05/07/2019 at 09:43 PM
