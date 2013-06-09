Alien: Rogue Incursion (2024, Windows) Studio Art Director

Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition (2023, PlayStation 5) Studio Art Director

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions (2021, Windows) Studio Art Director

The Walking Dead: Onslaught (2020, Windows) Studio Art Director

The Last of Us: Part II (2020, PlayStation 4) Special Thanks

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (2017, PlayStation 4) Art Directors

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (2016, PlayStation 4) Lead Artist

The Last of Us: Remastered (2014, PlayStation 4) Special Thanks to the Kennel

The Last of Us: Left Behind (2014, PlayStation 3) Special Thanks to the Kennel

The Last of Us (2013, PlayStation 3) Special Thanks to the Kennel

The Unfinished Swan (2012, PlayStation 3) Playtesters

Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception (2011, PlayStation 3) Lead Texture Artist

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves (2009, PlayStation 3) Lead Texture Artist

Uncharted: Drake's Fortune (2007, PlayStation 3) Shader/Texture Artists

Jak X: Combat Racing (2005, PlayStation 2) Developed By

Jak 3 (2004, PlayStation 2) Developed by

Jak II (2003, PlayStation 2) Created and Developed by Naughty Dog, Inc

Kinetica (2001, PlayStation 2) Additional Art

Gex: Enter the Gecko (1998, PlayStation) and... (2)

Doom Troopers: Mutant Chronicles (1995, Genesis) Artists

Le vétéran Tate Mozesian revient chez Naughty Dog en tant que directeur artistiqueMoses est l'un des vétérans emblématiques de Naughty Dog, depuis l'équipe originale de Jax and Daxter jusqu'au directeur artistique d'Uncharted Lost Legacy et de The Last of Us Part 2. Il a passé au total 17 ans dans le studio. Un an et demi avant la sortie de TLOU2, il a fait un burn-out au début de l'année 2019 et a rejoint un nouveau studio de jeux VR en tant que directeur artistique des studios, publiant le principal jeu du studio l'année dernière, Alien : Rogue Incursion.Après 5 ans, il a décidé de retourner au studio Naughty Dog pour le poste de directeur artistique, mais il est intéressant de noter que Raf Grasseti (ancien directeur artistique de God of War) travaille sur Intergalactic : The Heretic Prophet de son côté. Il s'agit déjà du troisième directeur artistique du studio, dont l'un est en poste depuis plus de 30 ans.Le troisième étant Erick Pangilinan (Co-Heads of Art) : directeur artistique des 4 premiers Uncharted et des deux TLOU.Mozesian: