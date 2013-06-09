SONY Waypoint
Naughty Dog
name : Naughty Dog
official website : http://www.naughtydog.com/
SONY Waypoint
name : SONY Waypoint
title : SONY Waypoint
screen name : sonywp
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website : http://
creator : anakaris
creation date : 09/06/2013
last update : 04/13/2025
description : L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags : playstation sony god of war santa monica media molecule little big planet sony computer entertainment shenmue iii gran turismo uncharted polyphony digital naughty dog guerrilla games horizon infamous sucker punch nier bravia final fantasy vii remake android linux vita vaio xperia street fighter v walkman the order 1886 casque réalité virtuelle morpheus rime bloodborne dragon quest heroes star ocean v world of final fantasy
articles : 2119
visites since opening : 7372368
subscribers : 222
bloggers : 4
Un troisième directeur artistique chez Naughty Dog, avec le retour d'un ancien du studio
Les studios Sony


Le vétéran Tate Mozesian revient chez Naughty Dog en tant que directeur artistique

Moses est l'un des vétérans emblématiques de Naughty Dog, depuis l'équipe originale de Jax and Daxter jusqu'au directeur artistique d'Uncharted Lost Legacy et de The Last of Us Part 2. Il a passé au total 17 ans dans le studio. Un an et demi avant la sortie de TLOU2, il a fait un burn-out au début de l'année 2019 et a rejoint un nouveau studio de jeux VR en tant que directeur artistique des studios, publiant le principal jeu du studio l'année dernière, Alien : Rogue Incursion.

Après 5 ans, il a décidé de retourner au studio Naughty Dog pour le poste de directeur artistique, mais il est intéressant de noter que Raf Grasseti (ancien directeur artistique de God of War) travaille sur Intergalactic : The Heretic Prophet de son côté. Il s'agit déjà du troisième directeur artistique du studio, dont l'un est en poste depuis plus de 30 ans.

Le troisième étant Erick Pangilinan (Co-Heads of Art) : directeur artistique des 4 premiers Uncharted et des deux TLOU.

Mozesian:

Alien: Rogue Incursion (2024, Windows) Studio Art Director
Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition (2023, PlayStation 5) Studio Art Director
Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions (2021, Windows) Studio Art Director
The Walking Dead: Onslaught (2020, Windows) Studio Art Director
The Last of Us: Part II (2020, PlayStation 4) Special Thanks
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (2017, PlayStation 4) Art Directors
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (2016, PlayStation 4) Lead Artist
The Last of Us: Remastered (2014, PlayStation 4) Special Thanks to the Kennel
The Last of Us: Left Behind (2014, PlayStation 3) Special Thanks to the Kennel
The Last of Us (2013, PlayStation 3) Special Thanks to the Kennel
The Unfinished Swan (2012, PlayStation 3) Playtesters
Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception (2011, PlayStation 3) Lead Texture Artist
Uncharted 2: Among Thieves (2009, PlayStation 3) Lead Texture Artist
Uncharted: Drake's Fortune (2007, PlayStation 3) Shader/Texture Artists
Jak X: Combat Racing (2005, PlayStation 2) Developed By
Jak 3 (2004, PlayStation 2) Developed by
Jak II (2003, PlayStation 2) Created and Developed by Naughty Dog, Inc
Kinetica (2001, PlayStation 2) Additional Art
Gex: Enter the Gecko (1998, PlayStation) and... (2)
Doom Troopers: Mutant Chronicles (1995, Genesis) Artists
Resetera - https://www.resetera.com/threads/playstation-studios-ot45-game-of-the-year-edition.1093518/page-368#post-138461610
    comments (3)
    solarr posted the 04/13/2025 at 08:37 AM
    Une valeur sûre.
    cail2 posted the 04/13/2025 at 08:39 AM
    "Un an et demi avant la sortie de TLOU2, il a fait un burn-out "

    Le mec il en redemande. Ca a du bien le calmer la VR...
    churos45 posted the 04/13/2025 at 09:49 AM
    Parfois ça fait du bien de changer d'air
