Meilleur nouveau personnage
Trophée de platine : Eve (Stellar Blade)
Trophée d'or : Jane Harrow (Call of Duty : Black Ops 6)
Trophée d'argent : Emmrich Volkarin (Dragon Age : The Veilguard)
Trophée de bronze : Ryoma Sakamoto (Rise of the Rōnin)
Meilleure histoire
Trophée de platine : Silent Hill 2
Trophée d'or : Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Trophée d'argent : Stellar Blade
Trophée de bronze : Call of Duty : Black Ops 6
Meilleure présentation graphique
Trophée de platine : Black Myth : Wukong
Trophée d'or : Astro Bot
Trophée d'argent : Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Trophée de bronze : Stellar Blade
Meilleure direction artistique
Trophée de platine : Astro Bot
Trophée d'or : Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Trophée d'argent : Silent Hill 2
Trophée de bronze : Dragon Ball : Sparking Zero
Meilleur design audio
Trophée de platine : Astro Bot
Trophée d'or : Silent Hill 2
Trophée d'argent : Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Trophée de bronze : Stellar Blade
Meilleure bande originale
Trophée de platine : Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Trophée d'or : Astro Bot
Trophée d'argent : Stellar Blade
Trophée de bronze : Silent Hill 2
Meilleure utilisation de DualSense
Trophée de platine : Astro Bot
Trophée d'or : Stellar Blade
Trophée d'argent : Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Trophée de bronze : Silent Hill 2
Meilleures fonctions d'accessibilité
Trophée de platine : Astro Bot
Trophée d'or : The Last of Us Part II Remastered
Trophée d'argent : Silent Hill 2
Trophée de bronze : Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
Meilleure expérience multijoueur
Trophée de platine : Helldivers 2
Trophée d'or : Call of Duty : Black Ops 6
Trophée d'argent : Fortnite
Trophée de bronze : Dragon Ball : Sparking Zero
Meilleur jeu en cours
Trophée de platine : Fortnite
Trophée d'or : Final Fantasy XIV en ligne
Trophée d'argent : Call of Duty
Trophée de bronze : No Man's Sky
Meilleure extension
Trophée de platine : Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree
Trophée d'or : God of War Ragnarök : Valhalla
Trophée d'argent : Final Fantasy XVI : The Rising Tide
Trophée de bronze : Alan Wake 2 : The Lake House
Meilleur jeu de sport
Trophée de platine : EA Sports FC 25
Trophée d'or : WWE 2K24
Trophée d'argent : F1 24
Trophée de bronze : NBA 2K25
Meilleure réédition
Trophée de platine : The Last of Us Part II Remastered
Trophée d'or : Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
Trophée d'argent : Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
Trophée de bronze : Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection : Arcade Classics
Meilleur jeu indépendant
Trophée de platine : Balatro
Trophée d'or : Palworld
Trophée d'argent : Phasmophobia
Trophée de bronze : Five Nights at Freddy's : Help Wanted 2
Meilleur jeu PS VR2
Trophée de platine : Resident Evil 4 VR Mode
Trophée d'or : Metro Awakening
Trophée d'argent : Phasmophobia
Trophée de bronze : Cooking Simulator VR
Meilleur jeu PS4
Trophée de platine : Call of Duty : Black Ops 6
Trophée d'or : Metaphor : ReFantazio
Trophée d'argent : Sonic X Shadow Generations
Trophée de bronze : Persona 3 Reload
Meilleur jeu PS5
Trophée de Platine : Astro Bot
Trophée d'or : Black Myth : Wukong
Trophée d'argent : Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Trophée de bronze : Stellar Blade
Studio de l'année
Trophée de platine : Team Asobi
Trophée d'or : Bandai Namco
Trophée d'argent : Shift Up
Trophée de bronze : Arrowhead Games
Jeu le plus attendu de 2025 et au-delà
Trophée de platine : Ghost of Yōtei
Trophée d'or : Marvel's Wolverine
Trophée d'argent : Death Stranding 2 : On The Beach
Trophée de bronze : Monster Hunter Wilds
Justement parce qu'on l'attend plus
Trophée de Platine : Astro Bot
Trophée d'or : Black Myth : Wukong
Trophée d'argent : Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Trophée de bronze : Stellar Blade
Joli palmarès
shinz0 : effectivement très jolie classement.
Trophée de platine : Silent Hill 2
ET OUAIS