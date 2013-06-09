Comme pour la majorité des autres catégories, la Meilleure expérience multijoueur concerne les titres sortis en 2024. La catégorie "Meilleur jeu en cours" se concentre sur les titres qui ont bénéficié d'un nouveau contenu à grande échelle ou de mises à jour qui ont changé la donne au cours de l'année écoulée.



La catégorie Meilleure réédition regroupe les titres qui, pour l'essentiel, présentent des visuels améliorés et quelques améliorations de la qualité de vie, mais qui, pour le reste, sont très proches de leur version de lancement originale. Cette catégorie n'inclut pas les remakes complets d'anciens titres. Ces derniers sont éligibles au titre de "Jeu de l'année".



En raison de la date de clôture des sondages, certains titres n'étaient pas éligibles. Ces titres seront éligibles pour les récompenses de l'année prochaine.

Si un titre a remporté un trophée de platine dans une catégorie au cours d'une année précédente, il ne pourra pas être inclus dans la même catégorie cette année, afin de donner à d'autres titres une chance de briller. Ainsi, Grand Theft Auto VI n'est pas inclus dans la catégorie "Jeu le plus attendu de 2025 et au-delà", puisqu'il a obtenu le trophée de platine lors des Awards de 2023.

Trophée de platine : Eve (Stellar Blade)



Trophée d'or : Jane Harrow (Call of Duty : Black Ops 6)

Trophée d'argent : Emmrich Volkarin (Dragon Age : The Veilguard)

Trophée de bronze : Ryoma Sakamoto (Rise of the Rōnin)

Trophée de platine : Silent Hill 2



Trophée d'or : Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Trophée d'argent : Stellar Blade

Trophée de bronze : Call of Duty : Black Ops 6

Trophée de platine : Black Myth : Wukong



Trophée d'or : Astro Bot

Trophée d'argent : Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Trophée de bronze : Stellar Blade

Trophée de platine : Astro Bot



Trophée d'or : Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Trophée d'argent : Silent Hill 2

Trophée de bronze : Dragon Ball : Sparking Zero

Trophée de platine : Astro Bot



Trophée d'or : Silent Hill 2

Trophée d'argent : Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Trophée de bronze : Stellar Blade

Trophée de platine : Final Fantasy VII Rebirth



Trophée d'or : Astro Bot

Trophée d'argent : Stellar Blade

Trophée de bronze : Silent Hill 2

Trophée de platine : Astro Bot



Trophée d'or : Stellar Blade

Trophée d'argent : Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Trophée de bronze : Silent Hill 2

Trophée de platine : Astro Bot



Trophée d'or : The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Trophée d'argent : Silent Hill 2

Trophée de bronze : Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

Trophée de platine : Helldivers 2



Trophée d'or : Call of Duty : Black Ops 6

Trophée d'argent : Fortnite

Trophée de bronze : Dragon Ball : Sparking Zero

Trophée de platine : Fortnite



Trophée d'or : Final Fantasy XIV en ligne

Trophée d'argent : Call of Duty

Trophée de bronze : No Man's Sky

Trophée de platine : Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree



Trophée d'or : God of War Ragnarök : Valhalla

Trophée d'argent : Final Fantasy XVI : The Rising Tide

Trophée de bronze : Alan Wake 2 : The Lake House

Trophée de platine : EA Sports FC 25



Trophée d'or : WWE 2K24

Trophée d'argent : F1 24

Trophée de bronze : NBA 2K25

Trophée de platine : The Last of Us Part II Remastered



Trophée d'or : Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

Trophée d'argent : Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

Trophée de bronze : Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection : Arcade Classics

Trophée de platine : Balatro



Trophée d'or : Palworld

Trophée d'argent : Phasmophobia

Trophée de bronze : Five Nights at Freddy's : Help Wanted 2

Trophée de platine : Resident Evil 4 VR Mode



Trophée d'or : Metro Awakening

Trophée d'argent : Phasmophobia

Trophée de bronze : Cooking Simulator VR

Trophée de platine : Call of Duty : Black Ops 6



Trophée d'or : Metaphor : ReFantazio

Trophée d'argent : Sonic X Shadow Generations

Trophée de bronze : Persona 3 Reload

Trophée de Platine : Astro Bot



Trophée d'or : Black Myth : Wukong

Trophée d'argent : Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Trophée de bronze : Stellar Blade

Trophée de platine : Team Asobi



Trophée d'or : Bandai Namco

Trophée d'argent : Shift Up

Trophée de bronze : Arrowhead Games

Trophée de platine : Ghost of Yōtei



Trophée d'or : Marvel's Wolverine

Trophée d'argent : Death Stranding 2 : On The Beach

Trophée de bronze : Monster Hunter Wilds