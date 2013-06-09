SONY Waypoint
Sony Interactive Entertainment
name : Sony Interactive Entertainment
official website : http://eu.playstation.com/europe/europe_select.jhtml
SONY Waypoint
name : SONY Waypoint
title : SONY Waypoint
screen name : sonywp
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website : http://
creator : anakaris
creation date : 09/06/2013
last update : 12/17/2024
description : L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags : playstation sony god of war santa monica media molecule little big planet sony computer entertainment shenmue iii gran turismo uncharted polyphony digital naughty dog guerrilla games horizon infamous sucker punch nier bravia final fantasy vii remake android linux vita vaio xperia street fighter v walkman the order 1886 casque réalité virtuelle morpheus rime bloodborne dragon quest heroes star ocean v world of final fantasy
articles : 2094
visites since opening : 7201511
subscribers : 222
bloggers : 4
PS Blog Game of the Year 2024: lauréats (1,6 millions de votants)
Playstation 5


Les critères :

Comme pour la majorité des autres catégories, la Meilleure expérience multijoueur concerne les titres sortis en 2024. La catégorie "Meilleur jeu en cours" se concentre sur les titres qui ont bénéficié d'un nouveau contenu à grande échelle ou de mises à jour qui ont changé la donne au cours de l'année écoulée.

La catégorie Meilleure réédition regroupe les titres qui, pour l'essentiel, présentent des visuels améliorés et quelques améliorations de la qualité de vie, mais qui, pour le reste, sont très proches de leur version de lancement originale. Cette catégorie n'inclut pas les remakes complets d'anciens titres. Ces derniers sont éligibles au titre de "Jeu de l'année".

En raison de la date de clôture des sondages, certains titres n'étaient pas éligibles. Ces titres seront éligibles pour les récompenses de l'année prochaine.
Si un titre a remporté un trophée de platine dans une catégorie au cours d'une année précédente, il ne pourra pas être inclus dans la même catégorie cette année, afin de donner à d'autres titres une chance de briller. Ainsi, Grand Theft Auto VI n'est pas inclus dans la catégorie "Jeu le plus attendu de 2025 et au-delà", puisqu'il a obtenu le trophée de platine lors des Awards de 2023.


Meilleur nouveau personnage

Trophée de platine : Eve (Stellar Blade)

Trophée d'or : Jane Harrow (Call of Duty : Black Ops 6)
Trophée d'argent : Emmrich Volkarin (Dragon Age : The Veilguard)
Trophée de bronze : Ryoma Sakamoto (Rise of the Rōnin)


Meilleure histoire

Trophée de platine : Silent Hill 2

Trophée d'or : Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Trophée d'argent : Stellar Blade
Trophée de bronze : Call of Duty : Black Ops 6


Meilleure présentation graphique

Trophée de platine : Black Myth : Wukong

Trophée d'or : Astro Bot
Trophée d'argent : Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Trophée de bronze : Stellar Blade


Meilleure direction artistique

Trophée de platine : Astro Bot

Trophée d'or : Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Trophée d'argent : Silent Hill 2
Trophée de bronze : Dragon Ball : Sparking Zero


Meilleur design audio

Trophée de platine : Astro Bot

Trophée d'or : Silent Hill 2
Trophée d'argent : Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Trophée de bronze : Stellar Blade


Meilleure bande originale

Trophée de platine : Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Trophée d'or : Astro Bot
Trophée d'argent : Stellar Blade
Trophée de bronze : Silent Hill 2


Meilleure utilisation de DualSense

Trophée de platine : Astro Bot

Trophée d'or : Stellar Blade
Trophée d'argent : Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Trophée de bronze : Silent Hill 2


Meilleures fonctions d'accessibilité

Trophée de platine : Astro Bot

Trophée d'or : The Last of Us Part II Remastered
Trophée d'argent : Silent Hill 2
Trophée de bronze : Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered


Meilleure expérience multijoueur

Trophée de platine : Helldivers 2

Trophée d'or : Call of Duty : Black Ops 6
Trophée d'argent : Fortnite
Trophée de bronze : Dragon Ball : Sparking Zero


Meilleur jeu en cours

Trophée de platine : Fortnite

Trophée d'or : Final Fantasy XIV en ligne
Trophée d'argent : Call of Duty
Trophée de bronze : No Man's Sky


Meilleure extension

Trophée de platine : Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree

Trophée d'or : God of War Ragnarök : Valhalla
Trophée d'argent : Final Fantasy XVI : The Rising Tide
Trophée de bronze : Alan Wake 2 : The Lake House


Meilleur jeu de sport

Trophée de platine : EA Sports FC 25

Trophée d'or : WWE 2K24
Trophée d'argent : F1 24
Trophée de bronze : NBA 2K25


Meilleure réédition

Trophée de platine : The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Trophée d'or : Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
Trophée d'argent : Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
Trophée de bronze : Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection : Arcade Classics


Meilleur jeu indépendant

Trophée de platine : Balatro

Trophée d'or : Palworld
Trophée d'argent : Phasmophobia
Trophée de bronze : Five Nights at Freddy's : Help Wanted 2


Meilleur jeu PS VR2

Trophée de platine : Resident Evil 4 VR Mode

Trophée d'or : Metro Awakening
Trophée d'argent : Phasmophobia
Trophée de bronze : Cooking Simulator VR


Meilleur jeu PS4

Trophée de platine : Call of Duty : Black Ops 6

Trophée d'or : Metaphor : ReFantazio
Trophée d'argent : Sonic X Shadow Generations
Trophée de bronze : Persona 3 Reload


Meilleur jeu PS5

Trophée de Platine : Astro Bot

Trophée d'or : Black Myth : Wukong
Trophée d'argent : Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Trophée de bronze : Stellar Blade


Studio de l'année

Trophée de platine : Team Asobi

Trophée d'or : Bandai Namco
Trophée d'argent : Shift Up
Trophée de bronze : Arrowhead Games


Jeu le plus attendu de 2025 et au-delà

Trophée de platine : Ghost of Yōtei

Trophée d'or : Marvel's Wolverine
Trophée d'argent : Death Stranding 2 : On The Beach
Trophée de bronze : Monster Hunter Wilds
PSblog - https://blog.playstation.com/2024/12/17/ps-blog-game-of-the-year-2024-the-winners/
    comments (9)
    supasaiyajin posted the 12/17/2024 at 04:58 PM
    Il n'y a pas GTA dans les jeux les plus attendus
    aros posted the 12/17/2024 at 05:04 PM
    supasaiyajin
    Justement parce qu'on l'attend plus
    shinz0 posted the 12/17/2024 at 05:08 PM
    Meilleur jeu PS5
    Trophée de Platine : Astro Bot
    Trophée d'or : Black Myth : Wukong
    Trophée d'argent : Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
    Trophée de bronze : Stellar Blade

    Joli palmarès
    tripy73 posted the 12/17/2024 at 05:13 PM
    J'aime bien le nom de la meilleure extension

    shinz0 : effectivement très jolie classement.
    jenicris posted the 12/17/2024 at 05:15 PM
    tripy73 corriger
    tripy73 posted the 12/17/2024 at 05:17 PM
    jenicris :
    jenicris posted the 12/17/2024 at 05:28 PM
    famimax Tripy73
    marcelpatulacci posted the 12/17/2024 at 05:41 PM
    Meilleure histoire
    Trophée de platine : Silent Hill 2

    ET OUAIS
    yukilin posted the 12/17/2024 at 06:14 PM
    En voila un joli classement de récompenses
