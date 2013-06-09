SONY Waypoint
God of War Ragnarok
name : God of War Ragnarok
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Studios
genre : action
other versions : PlayStation 4 Playstation 5 -
SONY Waypoint
name : SONY Waypoint
title : SONY Waypoint
screen name : sonywp
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website : http://
creator : anakaris
creation date : 09/06/2013
last update : 05/26/2022
description : L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags : playstation sony god of war santa monica media molecule little big planet sony computer entertainment shenmue iii gran turismo uncharted polyphony digital naughty dog guerrilla games horizon infamous sucker punch nier bravia final fantasy vii remake android linux vita vaio xperia street fighter v walkman the order 1886 casque réalité virtuelle morpheus rime bloodborne dragon quest heroes star ocean v world of final fantasy
articles : 1850
visites since opening : 5488400
subscribers : 220
bloggers : 4
God of War Ragnarok classifié en Corée
Playstation 5
    tags : santa monica ps4 ragnarok ps5
    minbox
    posted the 05/26/2022 at 09:59 AM by jenicris
    comments (8)
    batoubat posted the 05/26/2022 at 10:00 AM
    Alors là ça sent bon garçon !!
    jenicris posted the 05/26/2022 at 10:01 AM
    batoubat comme quoi, certains avaient raison.
    bladagun posted the 05/26/2022 at 10:03 AM
    Pegi 3
    icebergbrulant posted the 05/26/2022 at 10:05 AM
    S'il sort en octobre 2022, il faut que Square Enix repousse (ou avance) son Forspoken d'urgence
    sora78 posted the 05/26/2022 at 10:07 AM
    Généralement les 1st party PS sortent trois mois après leur classification en Corée
    skuldleif posted the 05/26/2022 at 10:07 AM
    https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article458414.html


    skuldleif publié le 19/09/2021 à 13:02
    marcus62 MS qui aura encore rien jvais serrer ..

    on est en plein dedans


    jenicris publié le 19/09/2021 à 15:58
    skuldleif Stalker 2 et Redfall

    romgamer6859 posted the 05/26/2022 at 10:10 AM
    Sortie en août en septembre
    minbox posted the 05/26/2022 at 10:11 AM
    Tout se passe comme prévu
