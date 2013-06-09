accueil
linuxclan
name :
Granblue Fantasy ReLink
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Cygames
developer :
Cygames
genre :
action-RPG
other versions :
PlayStation 4
Playstation 5
-
180
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
SONY Waypoint
title :
SONY Waypoint
screen name :
sonywp
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website :
http://
creator :
anakaris
creation date :
09/06/2013
last update :
05/22/2022
description :
L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags :
playstation
sony
god of war
santa monica
media molecule
little big planet
sony computer entertainment
shenmue iii
gran turismo
uncharted
polyphony digital
naughty dog
guerrilla games
horizon
infamous
sucker punch
nier
bravia
final fantasy vii remake
android
linux
vita
vaio
xperia
street fighter v
walkman
the order 1886
casque réalité virtuelle
morpheus
rime
bloodborne
dragon quest heroes
star ocean v
world of final fantasy
Granblue Fantasy Relink devrait bien sortir cette année
Playstation 5
Pour ceux qui pourraient s'inquièter d'un nouveau report de Relink, il semble que CyberAgent/Cygames soient confiants pour une sortie du jeu cette année. Et cela d'après leurs derniers résultats FY Q2 :
Resetera
Il sortira sur PS4, PS5 et PC.
D'ailleurs, Cygames vient de créer un compte Twitter en anglais :
https://twitter.com/Cygames_EN/status/1527801441376538625?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1527801441376538625%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=
ps4
ps5
cygames
granblue fantasy relink
minbox
,
sorakairi86
,
killia
posted the 05/22/2022 at 03:59 PM by jenicris
jenicris
comments (21)
21
)
solidor
posted
the 05/22/2022 at 04:14 PM
ça serait une excellente nouvelle depuis le temps qu'il est en dev' (2015)
alors si il sort cette année ça serait top , plus qu'une annonce officielle
altendorf
posted
the 05/22/2022 at 04:23 PM
solidor
Après le dev a été partiellement reboot.
yukilin
posted
the 05/22/2022 at 04:35 PM
Cool, je l'attends celui là.
hyoga57
posted
the 05/22/2022 at 04:43 PM
Une fois de plus, l'année 2022 va être excellente sur PS4. Pareil pour la PS5 ceci-dit.
serve
posted
the 05/22/2022 at 04:52 PM
Faut d'abord une nouvelle vidéo car le chantier a pas mal bougé depuis.
zekk
posted
the 05/22/2022 at 05:02 PM
après je reste très méfiant, ils ont tout à prouver
roivas
posted
the 05/22/2022 at 05:02 PM
Ils ont changé le chara design? J'avais souvenir d'un truc plus adulte niveau chara? Où j'ai fumé? Bon du coup ca fait moins envie là, à voir le jeu.
guiguif
posted
the 05/22/2022 at 05:04 PM
roivas
Où j'ai fumé?
il semblerait
kuroni
posted
the 05/22/2022 at 05:05 PM
roivas
T as fumé.
Le chara design est le même que celui du jeu mobile et n a jamais changé.
zekk
posted
the 05/22/2022 at 05:07 PM
roivas
fais tourner,c'est de la bonne
tu ne confonds pas avec project Awakening ?
sora78
posted
the 05/22/2022 at 05:29 PM
roivas
adulte = réaliste ?
raioh
posted
the 05/22/2022 at 05:38 PM
Roivas
: De la très bonne apparemment.
teel
posted
the 05/22/2022 at 05:42 PM
c'est le même charac design que le jeu de base sur mobile ... et tant mieux , le charac design est clairement un des points forts de granblue

tout les persos sont tellement stylé
tout les persos sont tellement stylé
roivas
posted
the 05/22/2022 at 06:01 PM
lol cette assaut, autant pour moi alors désolé, je dois confondre avec un autre jeu ^^;
sora78
non du tout, me semblait que les personnages étaient plus adultes
liberty
posted
the 05/22/2022 at 06:03 PM
hyoga57
Et le PC comme chaque année depuis 1980
roivas
posted
the 05/22/2022 at 06:05 PM
zekk
non même pas mais alors merci d'en avoir parlé, parce que je connaissais pas et visuellement je trouve ca top. Ca fait envie du coup
zekk
posted
the 05/22/2022 at 06:06 PM
roivas
ha oui clairement ça donne envie ^^, mais malheureusement ce n'est pas pour tout de suite !
5120x2880
posted
the 05/22/2022 at 06:29 PM
Roivas
On embelli toujours les souvenirs.
shambala93
posted
the 05/22/2022 at 06:46 PM
J'espère qu'il sera bon, je reste curieux
cliana
posted
the 05/22/2022 at 06:53 PM
2023
draer
posted
the 05/22/2022 at 08:41 PM
Je l'attendais au début mais maintenant je le sens plus trop ce jeu...
alors si il sort cette année ça serait top , plus qu'une annonce officielle
Le chara design est le même que celui du jeu mobile et n a jamais changé.
tout les persos sont tellement stylé
sora78 non du tout, me semblait que les personnages étaient plus adultes