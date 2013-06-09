SONY Waypoint
Granblue Fantasy ReLink
name : Granblue Fantasy ReLink
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Cygames
developer : Cygames
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PlayStation 4 Playstation 5 -
SONY Waypoint
name : SONY Waypoint
title : SONY Waypoint
screen name : sonywp
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website : http://
creator : anakaris
creation date : 09/06/2013
last update : 05/22/2022
description : L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags : playstation sony god of war santa monica media molecule little big planet sony computer entertainment shenmue iii gran turismo uncharted polyphony digital naughty dog guerrilla games horizon infamous sucker punch nier bravia final fantasy vii remake android linux vita vaio xperia street fighter v walkman the order 1886 casque réalité virtuelle morpheus rime bloodborne dragon quest heroes star ocean v world of final fantasy
articles : 1840
visites since opening : 5454994
subscribers : 220
bloggers : 4
Granblue Fantasy Relink devrait bien sortir cette année
Playstation 5


Pour ceux qui pourraient s'inquièter d'un nouveau report de Relink, il semble que CyberAgent/Cygames soient confiants pour une sortie du jeu cette année. Et cela d'après leurs derniers résultats FY Q2 :



Resetera

Il sortira sur PS4, PS5 et PC.

D'ailleurs, Cygames vient de créer un compte Twitter en anglais :

https://twitter.com/Cygames_EN/status/1527801441376538625?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1527801441376538625%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=
    tags : ps4 ps5 cygames granblue fantasy relink
    minbox, sorakairi86, killia
    posted the 05/22/2022 at 03:59 PM by jenicris
    comments (21)
    solidor posted the 05/22/2022 at 04:14 PM
    ça serait une excellente nouvelle depuis le temps qu'il est en dev' (2015)

    alors si il sort cette année ça serait top , plus qu'une annonce officielle
    altendorf posted the 05/22/2022 at 04:23 PM
    solidor Après le dev a été partiellement reboot.
    yukilin posted the 05/22/2022 at 04:35 PM
    Cool, je l'attends celui là.
    hyoga57 posted the 05/22/2022 at 04:43 PM
    Une fois de plus, l'année 2022 va être excellente sur PS4. Pareil pour la PS5 ceci-dit.
    serve posted the 05/22/2022 at 04:52 PM
    Faut d'abord une nouvelle vidéo car le chantier a pas mal bougé depuis.
    zekk posted the 05/22/2022 at 05:02 PM
    après je reste très méfiant, ils ont tout à prouver
    roivas posted the 05/22/2022 at 05:02 PM
    Ils ont changé le chara design? J'avais souvenir d'un truc plus adulte niveau chara? Où j'ai fumé? Bon du coup ca fait moins envie là, à voir le jeu.
    guiguif posted the 05/22/2022 at 05:04 PM
    roivas Où j'ai fumé? il semblerait
    kuroni posted the 05/22/2022 at 05:05 PM
    roivas T as fumé.
    Le chara design est le même que celui du jeu mobile et n a jamais changé.
    zekk posted the 05/22/2022 at 05:07 PM
    roivas fais tourner,c'est de la bonne tu ne confonds pas avec project Awakening ?
    sora78 posted the 05/22/2022 at 05:29 PM
    roivas adulte = réaliste ?
    raioh posted the 05/22/2022 at 05:38 PM
    Roivas : De la très bonne apparemment.
    teel posted the 05/22/2022 at 05:42 PM
    c'est le même charac design que le jeu de base sur mobile ... et tant mieux , le charac design est clairement un des points forts de granblue
    tout les persos sont tellement stylé
    roivas posted the 05/22/2022 at 06:01 PM
    lol cette assaut, autant pour moi alors désolé, je dois confondre avec un autre jeu ^^;
    sora78 non du tout, me semblait que les personnages étaient plus adultes
    liberty posted the 05/22/2022 at 06:03 PM
    hyoga57 Et le PC comme chaque année depuis 1980
    roivas posted the 05/22/2022 at 06:05 PM
    zekk non même pas mais alors merci d'en avoir parlé, parce que je connaissais pas et visuellement je trouve ca top. Ca fait envie du coup
    zekk posted the 05/22/2022 at 06:06 PM
    roivas ha oui clairement ça donne envie ^^, mais malheureusement ce n'est pas pour tout de suite !
    5120x2880 posted the 05/22/2022 at 06:29 PM
    Roivas On embelli toujours les souvenirs.
    shambala93 posted the 05/22/2022 at 06:46 PM
    J’espère qu’il sera bon, je reste curieux
    cliana posted the 05/22/2022 at 06:53 PM
    2023
    draer posted the 05/22/2022 at 08:41 PM
    Je l'attendais au début mais maintenant je le sens plus trop ce jeu...
