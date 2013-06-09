accueil
name :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
official website :
http://eu.playstation.com/europe/europe_select.jhtml
group information
name :
SONY Waypoint
title :
SONY Waypoint
screen name :
sonywp
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website :
http://
creator :
anakaris
creation date :
09/06/2013
last update :
04/26/2022
description :
L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags :
playstation
sony
god of war
santa monica
media molecule
little big planet
sony computer entertainment
shenmue iii
gran turismo
uncharted
polyphony digital
naughty dog
guerrilla games
horizon
infamous
sucker punch
nier
bravia
final fantasy vii remake
android
linux
vita
vaio
xperia
street fighter v
walkman
the order 1886
casque réalité virtuelle
morpheus
rime
bloodborne
dragon quest heroes
star ocean v
world of final fantasy
articles :
1819
visites since opening :
5355086
subscribers :
220
bloggers :
4
anakaris
(creator)
lightning
(administrator)
jenicris
(administrator)
predagogue
(editor)
channel
all
Divers
Les studios Sony
Playstation 4
Playstation VR
Playstation 3
Playstation VITA
Playstation 1 & 2
Playstation Network
VAIO & informatique
BRAVIA, Télévision & cinéma
Cybershot & image
Playstation Portable
Walkman & Son
Business & stratégie commerciale
SONY Mobile & communication
Sony Online Entertainment
Interview
Sondage/Enquête
Playstation 5
PS Plus
PS Now
Histoire
cinéma/série
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Leak PS+ Mai 2022 : FIFA 22 (PS4/PS5), Curse of the Dead Gods (PS4), Tribes of Midgard (PS4/PS5)
PS Plus
Une fois de plus, Dealabs leak le PS+ du mois et pour le mois de Mai les jeux du PS+ seront donc :
FIFA 22 (PS4/PS5)
Curse of the Dead Gods (PS4)
Tribes of Midgard (PS4/PS5)
Dealabs
-
https://www.dealabs.com/bons-plans/ps-fifa-22-curse-of-the-dead-gods-et-tribes-of-midgard-offerts-sur-ps5ps4-dematerialises-2342700
tags :
sony
ps4
ps+
ps5
1
Like
Who likes this ?
evojink
posted the 04/26/2022 at 09:02 AM by
jenicris
comments (
7
)
potion2swag
posted
the 04/26/2022 at 09:04 AM
Top !
jenicris
posted
the 04/26/2022 at 09:12 AM
walterwhite
je vais pouvoir test FIFA du coup.
link571
posted
the 04/26/2022 at 09:19 AM
A ouais gros coup si c’est bien fifa 22 !
walterwhite
posted
the 04/26/2022 at 09:44 AM
jenicris
Excellent, on pourra faire des matchs ensemble
romgamer6859
posted
the 04/26/2022 at 09:52 AM
Avant l'arrivée sur l'EA play
jenicris
posted
the 04/26/2022 at 10:03 AM
walterwhite
ça sera avec plaisir
, mais j'ai pas joué a un seul opus depuis la PS3/360, donc je dois être vrai noob maintenant.
akinen
posted
the 04/26/2022 at 10:05 AM
…
