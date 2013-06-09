SONY Waypoint
Sony Interactive Entertainment
name : Sony Interactive Entertainment
official website : http://eu.playstation.com/europe/europe_select.jhtml
group information
SONY Waypoint
name : SONY Waypoint
title : SONY Waypoint
screen name : sonywp
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website : http://
creator : anakaris
creation date : 09/06/2013
last update : 04/26/2022
description : L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags : playstation sony god of war santa monica media molecule little big planet sony computer entertainment shenmue iii gran turismo uncharted polyphony digital naughty dog guerrilla games horizon infamous sucker punch nier bravia final fantasy vii remake android linux vita vaio xperia street fighter v walkman the order 1886 casque réalité virtuelle morpheus rime bloodborne dragon quest heroes star ocean v world of final fantasy
articles : 1819
visites since opening : 5355086
subscribers : 220
bloggers : 4
Leak PS+ Mai 2022 : FIFA 22 (PS4/PS5), Curse of the Dead Gods (PS4), Tribes of Midgard (PS4/PS5)
PS Plus
Une fois de plus, Dealabs leak le PS+ du mois et pour le mois de Mai les jeux du PS+ seront donc :

FIFA 22 (PS4/PS5)
Curse of the Dead Gods (PS4)
Tribes of Midgard (PS4/PS5)


Dealabs - https://www.dealabs.com/bons-plans/ps-fifa-22-curse-of-the-dead-gods-et-tribes-of-midgard-offerts-sur-ps5ps4-dematerialises-2342700
    tags : sony ps4 ps+ ps5
    evojink
    posted the 04/26/2022 at 09:02 AM by jenicris
    comments (7)
    potion2swag posted the 04/26/2022 at 09:04 AM
    Top !
    jenicris posted the 04/26/2022 at 09:12 AM
    walterwhite je vais pouvoir test FIFA du coup.
    link571 posted the 04/26/2022 at 09:19 AM
    A ouais gros coup si c’est bien fifa 22 !
    walterwhite posted the 04/26/2022 at 09:44 AM
    jenicris Excellent, on pourra faire des matchs ensemble
    romgamer6859 posted the 04/26/2022 at 09:52 AM
    Avant l'arrivée sur l'EA play
    jenicris posted the 04/26/2022 at 10:03 AM
    walterwhite ça sera avec plaisir , mais j'ai pas joué a un seul opus depuis la PS3/360, donc je dois être vrai noob maintenant.
    akinen posted the 04/26/2022 at 10:05 AM
