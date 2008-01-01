VIDEO
L'événement à commencé à 21H00
Ce qui est prévu :
Adorable Adventures (Wild Sheep Studio / PQube) (via)
Anomaly President (Phew Phew Games) – Post-Show / Release Date Trailer (via)
Barbarian Saga: The Beastmaster (Dormidin Studio / Selecta Play) (via)
Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core (Ghost Ship Games / Ghost Ship Publishing) – Post-Show (via)
Distant Shore: BRETAGNE (Distant Shore Games) – Post-Show (via)
Directive 8020: A Dark Pictures Game (Supermassive Games) – Developer Presentation (via)
The Dungeon Experience (Bone Assembly / Devolver Digital) – Developer Presentation (via)
Enginefall (Red Rover Interactive) – Post-Show (via)
EverRail (Aesir Interactive) – New Trailer (via)
Ex Sanguis (Lightbulb Crew / Firesquid) – Post-Show / New Trailer (via)
Focus Entertainment / Mad About Pandas – New Game Reveal (via)
Forest Escape: Last Train (Frag Lab / Two Cakes Studio) (via)
Garage51 – New Game Announcement (via)
Hello Sunshine (Red Thread Games) – Developer Presentation (via)
HYPERWIRED (SIDRALGAMES / Selecta Play) (via)
Killing Floor III (Tripwire Interactive) – “Operation Freeze” Update Details (via)
Last Flag (Night Street Games) – “Something Special” (via)
Life is Strange: Reunion (Deck Nine Games / Square Enix) – Exclusive Gameplay (via)
Mariachi Legends (Halberd Studios) – Post-Show (via)
Mr. Magpie’s Harmless Card Game (Giant Light Studios) – Post-Show / New Trailer (via)
Nordcurrent Labs – “Something is Coming” (via)
Outbound (Square Glade Games / Silver Lining Interactive) (via)
Project Shadowglass (Starhelm Studios) – Gameplay Trailer (via)
Project Songbird (FYRE Games) – Post-Show / New Trailer (via)
Quite a Ride (Goodwin Games) – Developer Presentation (via)
Ready or Not (VOID Interactive) – Latest Updates (via)
Sagas of Lumin (Elos Games & Arts / GameDev.ist) – Release Window Trailer (via)
Samson: A Tyndalston Story (Liquid Swords) – Gameplay Trailer (via)
SEED (Klang) – “Some New Things” (via)
Shelf Heroes (Fun Punch Games / Gameforge) – Latest Trailer (via)
Silver Pines (Wych Elm / Team17) – Exclusive Gameplay (via)
Stupid Never Dies (GPTRACK50) (via)
There Are No Ghosts at the Grand (Friday Sundae) – Gameplay Trailer (via)
Unboxing Mr. Coo (Nacho Rodriguez) (via) Gematsu
tags :
posted the 03/12/2026 at 08:35 PM by
nicolasgourry