Ce qui est prévu :

Adorable Adventures (Wild Sheep Studio / PQube) (via)

Anomaly President (Phew Phew Games) – Post-Show / Release Date Trailer (via)

Barbarian Saga: The Beastmaster (Dormidin Studio / Selecta Play) (via)

Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core (Ghost Ship Games / Ghost Ship Publishing) – Post-Show (via)

Distant Shore: BRETAGNE (Distant Shore Games) – Post-Show (via)

Directive 8020: A Dark Pictures Game (Supermassive Games) – Developer Presentation (via)

The Dungeon Experience (Bone Assembly / Devolver Digital) – Developer Presentation (via)

Enginefall (Red Rover Interactive) – Post-Show (via)

EverRail (Aesir Interactive) – New Trailer (via)

Ex Sanguis (Lightbulb Crew / Firesquid) – Post-Show / New Trailer (via)

Focus Entertainment / Mad About Pandas – New Game Reveal (via)

Forest Escape: Last Train (Frag Lab / Two Cakes Studio) (via)

Garage51 – New Game Announcement (via)

Hello Sunshine (Red Thread Games) – Developer Presentation (via)

HYPERWIRED (SIDRALGAMES / Selecta Play) (via)

Killing Floor III (Tripwire Interactive) – “Operation Freeze” Update Details (via)

Last Flag (Night Street Games) – “Something Special” (via)

Life is Strange: Reunion (Deck Nine Games / Square Enix) – Exclusive Gameplay (via)

Mariachi Legends (Halberd Studios) – Post-Show (via)

Mr. Magpie’s Harmless Card Game (Giant Light Studios) – Post-Show / New Trailer (via)

Nordcurrent Labs – “Something is Coming” (via)

Outbound (Square Glade Games / Silver Lining Interactive) (via)

Project Shadowglass (Starhelm Studios) – Gameplay Trailer (via)

Project Songbird (FYRE Games) – Post-Show / New Trailer (via)

Quite a Ride (Goodwin Games) – Developer Presentation (via)

Ready or Not (VOID Interactive) – Latest Updates (via)

Sagas of Lumin (Elos Games & Arts / GameDev.ist) – Release Window Trailer (via)

Samson: A Tyndalston Story (Liquid Swords) – Gameplay Trailer (via)

SEED (Klang) – “Some New Things” (via)

Shelf Heroes (Fun Punch Games / Gameforge) – Latest Trailer (via)

Silver Pines (Wych Elm / Team17) – Exclusive Gameplay (via)

Stupid Never Dies (GPTRACK50) (via)

There Are No Ghosts at the Grand (Friday Sundae) – Gameplay Trailer (via)

Unboxing Mr. Coo (Nacho Rodriguez) (via)

L'événement à commencé à 21H00