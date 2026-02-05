accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
profile
280
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
134
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
nicolasgourry
articles :
6086
visites since opening :
10506084
nicolasgourry
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
[Leak/NS2] Indiana Jones et Fallout 4 / Date
Les deux dates c'est pour version : Physique
Date : 28 Avril 2026 / Code de téléchargement (CIAB)
Démat dès aujourd’hui sur le Nintendo eShop ?
Date : 12 Mai 2026 / A confirmer : Game-Key Card (carte clé de jeu) probablement
Skyrim Anniversary Edition bénéficiera également d’une version physique sur Switch 2 en format CIAB (code de téléchargement). Celle-ci sortira le 28 avril 2026.
Dealabs
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/05/2026 at 01:00 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
13
)
ouroboros4
posted
the 02/05/2026 at 01:06 PM
Il sera forcément en GKC.
Sur PS5 le jeu fait 130Go
pharrell
posted
the 02/05/2026 at 01:12 PM
J'ai jamais joué à Fallout (vite fait le 3 de mémoire à sa sortie mais jamais terminé...). Par contre je kiffe la série j'adhère à l'univers.
Je vais m'y retrouver si je joue au 4 directement?
Autrement j'attends Indiana Jones avec impatience pour le faire sur NS2. J'espère que le portage sera de qualité.
shmawlk44
posted
the 02/05/2026 at 01:16 PM
Honteux le code in a box
ducknsexe
posted
the 02/05/2026 at 01:28 PM
Un code ? Jai envie de vomir
cyr
posted
the 02/05/2026 at 01:33 PM
pharrell
Mon premier fallout étais le 4. Donc non je pense qu'il y a 0 soucis.
Parc contre si fallout 4 est dispo aujourd'hui en demat, j'ai bien fait de pas télécharger assassin creed shadow (a 45€ sur l'eshop en ce moment)
cyr
posted
the 02/05/2026 at 01:35 PM
ouroboros4
j'espère pas les 130 go.....Faut pas déconner, il faut optimiser les lignes de code.
ouroboros4
posted
the 02/05/2026 at 01:36 PM
cyr
il tourne en 4K 60FPS sur PS5 avec RT.
Mais ça ne justifie pas les 130Go
cyr
posted
the 02/05/2026 at 01:39 PM
ouroboros4
J'ai eu le jeux sur xbox avec le gamepass... Et a cause de lui j'ai acheté une extension de stockage.....
Mais bon 130 go pour un jeux qui est pas dans un monde ouvert....abusé
ouroboros4
posted
the 02/05/2026 at 01:41 PM
cyr
oui je me demande aussi comment il peut être aussi lourd juste pour ça. Même si le jeu est superbe.
cyr
posted
the 02/05/2026 at 01:47 PM
ouroboros4
Tu l'a fini?
Non parce que je me suis arrêter a un endroit, et je sais pas si j'étais au milieu ou vers la fin du jeux.
ouroboros4
posted
the 02/05/2026 at 01:51 PM
cyr
je l'ai platine sur PS5.
Il est classique mais très bon et l'histoire surtout vers la fin est pas mal.
cyr
posted
the 02/05/2026 at 01:56 PM
ouroboros4
J'ai regarder et j'en étais a Sukhothai vers la fin de ce chapitre. Bref je vais pas l'acheter. Ou alors a petit prix (20€ max)
ouroboros4
posted
the 02/05/2026 at 01:58 PM
cyr
tu avais passer la moitié du jeu je dirais.
