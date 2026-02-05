profile
[Leak/NS2] Indiana Jones et Fallout 4 / Date

Les deux dates c'est pour version : Physique


Date : 28 Avril 2026 / Code de téléchargement (CIAB)
Démat dès aujourd’hui sur le Nintendo eShop ?



Date : 12 Mai 2026 / A confirmer : Game-Key Card (carte clé de jeu) probablement


Skyrim Anniversary Edition bénéficiera également d’une version physique sur Switch 2 en format CIAB (code de téléchargement). Celle-ci sortira le 28 avril 2026.


    posted the 02/05/2026 at 01:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (13)
    ouroboros4 posted the 02/05/2026 at 01:06 PM
    Il sera forcément en GKC.
    Sur PS5 le jeu fait 130Go
    pharrell posted the 02/05/2026 at 01:12 PM
    J'ai jamais joué à Fallout (vite fait le 3 de mémoire à sa sortie mais jamais terminé...). Par contre je kiffe la série j'adhère à l'univers.

    Je vais m'y retrouver si je joue au 4 directement?


    Autrement j'attends Indiana Jones avec impatience pour le faire sur NS2. J'espère que le portage sera de qualité.
    shmawlk44 posted the 02/05/2026 at 01:16 PM
    Honteux le code in a box
    ducknsexe posted the 02/05/2026 at 01:28 PM
    Un code ? Jai envie de vomir
    cyr posted the 02/05/2026 at 01:33 PM
    pharrell Mon premier fallout étais le 4. Donc non je pense qu'il y a 0 soucis.

    Parc contre si fallout 4 est dispo aujourd'hui en demat, j'ai bien fait de pas télécharger assassin creed shadow (a 45€ sur l'eshop en ce moment)
    cyr posted the 02/05/2026 at 01:35 PM
    ouroboros4 j'espère pas les 130 go.....Faut pas déconner, il faut optimiser les lignes de code.
    ouroboros4 posted the 02/05/2026 at 01:36 PM
    cyr il tourne en 4K 60FPS sur PS5 avec RT.
    Mais ça ne justifie pas les 130Go
    cyr posted the 02/05/2026 at 01:39 PM
    ouroboros4 J'ai eu le jeux sur xbox avec le gamepass... Et a cause de lui j'ai acheté une extension de stockage.....

    Mais bon 130 go pour un jeux qui est pas dans un monde ouvert....abusé
    ouroboros4 posted the 02/05/2026 at 01:41 PM
    cyr oui je me demande aussi comment il peut être aussi lourd juste pour ça. Même si le jeu est superbe.
    cyr posted the 02/05/2026 at 01:47 PM
    ouroboros4 Tu l'a fini?

    Non parce que je me suis arrêter a un endroit, et je sais pas si j'étais au milieu ou vers la fin du jeux.
    ouroboros4 posted the 02/05/2026 at 01:51 PM
    cyr je l'ai platine sur PS5.
    Il est classique mais très bon et l'histoire surtout vers la fin est pas mal.
    cyr posted the 02/05/2026 at 01:56 PM
    ouroboros4 J'ai regarder et j'en étais a Sukhothai vers la fin de ce chapitre. Bref je vais pas l'acheter. Ou alors a petit prix (20€ max)
    ouroboros4 posted the 02/05/2026 at 01:58 PM
    cyr tu avais passer la moitié du jeu je dirais.
