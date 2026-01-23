profile
Crisol : Theater of Idols, le FPS/Aventure se date


Crisol: Theater of Idols sortira donc le 10 Février prochain sur PS5, Xbox et PC.

    gareauxloups
    posted the 01/23/2026 at 06:14 PM by guiguif
    sandman posted the 01/23/2026 at 07:58 PM
    ca semble pas mal, ca me fait penser à painkiller un peu.
    Et on recharge le gun avec son propre sang, à voir comment c'est géré.
    kujotaro posted the 01/23/2026 at 08:57 PM
    Ça m'a l'air pas mal du tout !!
    duff posted the 01/24/2026 at 04:07 AM
    Tiens d'ailleurs,le Witchfire de The Astronauts(assez prometteur),c'en est où ce truc ?
