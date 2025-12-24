profile
[Switch/NS2] Ruffy and the Riverside / Maj : 1.20


HEY NINTENDO FANS!
Ruffy and the Riverside is awesome on both Switches !
With the latest update (1.20) we made it even better

⭐ 60 FPS sur Switch 2
⭐Amélioration FPS sur Switch 1
⭐ Camera plus fluide pour les deux Switch
⭐ Meilleur système de combat pour les deux Switch

Jump into this wonderful adventure today and dont stop to SWAP!

Get it now in our big Christmas
X

PS : Le jeu est en promo à 13,99€ au lieu de 19,99€ jusqu'au 31 Décembre 2025.
Quelques tests :
OpenCritic 76% ActuGaming 7/10
    posted the 12/23/2025 at 11:50 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    suzukube posted the 12/24/2025 at 01:25 AM
    60 fps mais personne sur Gamekyo n'applaudira les performances de cette console fine de 2 cm avec 3 heures d'autonomie dans les commentaires...
    senseisama posted the 12/24/2025 at 01:56 AM
    suzukube a 500 balles précise
