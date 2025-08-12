profile
Jeux Vidéo
279
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
182
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6664
visites since opening : 12057931
guiguif > blog
all
Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma se date sur PS5 et Xbox
Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma arrivera sur PS5 et Xbox S/X le 13 Fevrier prochain.
La version PS5 sortira en boite.



    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    burningcrimson
    posted the 12/08/2025 at 09:12 PM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    burningcrimson posted the 12/08/2025 at 09:22 PM
    Terminé il y a peu sur Switch 2, un excellent jeu
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo