« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
Une semaine riche en événements
Date : Lundi 8 Décembre 2025 / 19H00
Date : Lundi 8 Décembre 2025 / 23H00
Date : Mercredi 10 Décembre / 1H00
Date : Vendredi 12 Décembre / 1H00
Bonus : Le jeu attendu de la semaine
Date : Lundi 8 Décembre 2025 / PC/PS5/NS2
posted the 12/08/2025 at 09:00 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
4
)
cyr
posted
the 12/08/2025 at 09:17 AM
Perso j'attends que demain soir pour lancer farming simulator édition signature.......
jaysennnin
posted
the 12/08/2025 at 09:38 AM
j'avais oublié les game awards avec les 3000 pubs qui vont avec
e3ologue
posted
the 12/08/2025 at 10:23 AM
Comment j'avais zappé les Game Awards
rogeraf
posted
the 12/08/2025 at 10:34 AM
Je suis bien curieux de voir ce que va donner ce Skate Story. Pour les confs j'ai donné longtemps auxGame Awards, dorénavant je ne retiendrais que les trailers après la cérémonie. Ca me fera gagner du temps plutôt que de voir les gens danser, chanter, bourrés sur scène, et toute la pub qui va avec .... Non merci maintenant.
