profile
Jeux Vidéo
279
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
134
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6012
visites since opening : 10201582
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Une semaine riche en événements

Date : Lundi 8 Décembre 2025 / 19H00


Date : Lundi 8 Décembre 2025 / 23H00



Date : Mercredi 10 Décembre / 1H00


Date : Vendredi 12 Décembre / 1H00


Bonus : Le jeu attendu de la semaine

Date : Lundi 8 Décembre 2025 / PC/PS5/NS2
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    adamjensen
    posted the 12/08/2025 at 09:00 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    cyr posted the 12/08/2025 at 09:17 AM
    Perso j'attends que demain soir pour lancer farming simulator édition signature.......
    jaysennnin posted the 12/08/2025 at 09:38 AM
    j'avais oublié les game awards avec les 3000 pubs qui vont avec
    e3ologue posted the 12/08/2025 at 10:23 AM
    Comment j'avais zappé les Game Awards
    rogeraf posted the 12/08/2025 at 10:34 AM
    Je suis bien curieux de voir ce que va donner ce Skate Story. Pour les confs j'ai donné longtemps auxGame Awards, dorénavant je ne retiendrais que les trailers après la cérémonie. Ca me fera gagner du temps plutôt que de voir les gens danser, chanter, bourrés sur scène, et toute la pub qui va avec .... Non merci maintenant.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo