« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles :
6005
6005
visites since opening :
10165122
nicolasgourry
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Metroid Prime 4 et Octopath Traveler 0 sortent cette semaine
Metroid prime 4 sort cette semaine :
1) Day One
2) Plus tard, mais c'est sur que je le prendrai
3) J'attends les tests
4) Il ne m'intéresse pas
Lien sondage pour savoir si vous prenez version Switch ou NS2 :
https://strawpoll.com/kjn1DXpbGyQ
Octopath Traveler 0 cette semaine
1) Day One
2) Plus tard, mais c'est sur que je le prendrai
3) J'attends les tests
4) Il ne m'intéresse pas
Bonus
Marvel Cosmic Invasion
1) J'achète en démat
2) J’achèterais en boite
3) J’achèterais pas le jeu
posted the 11/30/2025 at 08:00 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
15
)
jacquescechirac
posted
the 11/30/2025 at 08:02 PM
1)
4)
1)
fdestroyer
posted
the 11/30/2025 at 08:04 PM
1
4
2
natedrake
posted
the 11/30/2025 at 08:29 PM
1
4
3
kidicarus
posted
the 11/30/2025 at 08:29 PM
Only Metroid prime 4 en Day one si je suis livré et rentré à temps pour le réceptionner.
Pour comics invasion, si un jour il sort en boîte.
jem25
posted
the 11/30/2025 at 08:30 PM
Octopath 0, c est mort hors de question que j’achète un portage de jeu mobile de feignasse non traduit à 60 balles
zekk
posted
the 11/30/2025 at 08:35 PM
4
4
3
victornewman
posted
the 11/30/2025 at 08:39 PM
1
4
1
chreasy97
posted
the 11/30/2025 at 08:48 PM
4
4
3
ducknsexe
posted
the 11/30/2025 at 08:56 PM
1
4
4
wanda
posted
the 11/30/2025 at 09:05 PM
c'est sur que je le prendrais > Futur > Pas de S à "prendrai".
lefab88
posted
the 11/30/2025 at 09:55 PM
4
4
3
badeuh
posted
the 11/30/2025 at 09:59 PM
1
4
2 (sauf promo importante sur le démat avant la proposition en physique)
idd
posted
the 11/30/2025 at 10:27 PM
112
k13a
posted
the 11/30/2025 at 11:22 PM
1- Switch 2, évidement le jour J.
2 - Switch 2, je vais le faire mais pas tout de suite.
1 ou 2 - PC (sur Steam). Tout dépend si mes amis et mon frère veulent le prendre à sa sortie.
narustorm
posted
the 11/30/2025 at 11:24 PM
1sur switch 2
4 faute de traduction
2 cartouche complète
