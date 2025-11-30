profile
Metroid Prime 4 et Octopath Traveler 0 sortent cette semaine



Metroid prime 4 sort cette semaine :
1) Day One
2) Plus tard, mais c'est sur que je le prendrai
3) J'attends les tests
4) Il ne m'intéresse pas

Lien sondage pour savoir si vous prenez version Switch ou NS2 :
https://strawpoll.com/kjn1DXpbGyQ




Octopath Traveler 0 cette semaine
1) Day One
2) Plus tard, mais c'est sur que je le prendrai
3) J'attends les tests
4) Il ne m'intéresse pas


Bonus
Marvel Cosmic Invasion
1) J'achète en démat
2) J’achèterais en boite
3) J’achèterais pas le jeu
    posted the 11/30/2025 at 08:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (15)
    jacquescechirac posted the 11/30/2025 at 08:02 PM
    1)
    4)
    1)
    fdestroyer posted the 11/30/2025 at 08:04 PM
    1
    4
    2
    natedrake posted the 11/30/2025 at 08:29 PM
    1
    4
    3
    kidicarus posted the 11/30/2025 at 08:29 PM
    Only Metroid prime 4 en Day one si je suis livré et rentré à temps pour le réceptionner.

    Pour comics invasion, si un jour il sort en boîte.
    jem25 posted the 11/30/2025 at 08:30 PM
    Octopath 0, c est mort hors de question que j’achète un portage de jeu mobile de feignasse non traduit à 60 balles
    zekk posted the 11/30/2025 at 08:35 PM
    4
    4
    3
    victornewman posted the 11/30/2025 at 08:39 PM
    1
    4
    1
    chreasy97 posted the 11/30/2025 at 08:48 PM
    4
    4
    3
    ducknsexe posted the 11/30/2025 at 08:56 PM
    1
    4
    4
    wanda posted the 11/30/2025 at 09:05 PM
    c'est sur que je le prendrais > Futur > Pas de S à "prendrai".
    lefab88 posted the 11/30/2025 at 09:55 PM
    4
    4
    3
    badeuh posted the 11/30/2025 at 09:59 PM
    1
    4
    2 (sauf promo importante sur le démat avant la proposition en physique)
    idd posted the 11/30/2025 at 10:27 PM
    112
    k13a posted the 11/30/2025 at 11:22 PM
    1- Switch 2, évidement le jour J.
    2 - Switch 2, je vais le faire mais pas tout de suite.
    1 ou 2 - PC (sur Steam). Tout dépend si mes amis et mon frère veulent le prendre à sa sortie.
    narustorm posted the 11/30/2025 at 11:24 PM
    1sur switch 2
    4 faute de traduction
    2 cartouche complète
