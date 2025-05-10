profile
Scurge Hive: Le portage consoles et PC se date
Scurge: Hive, l'un des derniers jeux de la GBA et premiers jeux de la DS, aura le droit a un portage sur consoles recent et PC le 10 Octobre.








    posted the 10/05/2025 at 11:14 AM by guiguif
