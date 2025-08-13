profile
Un "Fast and Furious" dans l'esprit de Cruis'n Blast
Il y a quelques temps est sortie en arcade Cruis'n Blast puis par la suite sur Switch.



Voici : Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition sur PS5/XSX/Switch arrive sur consoles, tiré aussi de la version arcade.

Version Arcade


Version consoles

(C'est Cradle Games qui s'occupe de la version console)


Le lien, c'est que les versions arcade viennent du même développeur : Raw Thrills.
    posted the 08/13/2025 at 03:45 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    seb84 posted the 08/13/2025 at 04:47 PM
    En effet c'est presque le même jeu lol
