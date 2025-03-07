profile
Zelda: Un petit anime inspiré des illustrations du jeu NES
Vous avez sans doute deja tous vus les illustrations du manuel japonais du premier Zelda ? Hé bien Capsyst Animations en a fait une fausse pub animé s'inspirant de ces illustrations.




https://www.timeextension.com/news/2025/07/this-lost-zelda-commercial-is-a-million-times-better-than-the-ones-nintendo-gave-us
    dormir13hparjour posted the 07/03/2025 at 12:02 AM
    Ah oui, c'est pas mal !
