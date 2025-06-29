profile
Pour Juillet de quoi avoir la banane au niveau des sorties


Date : 11 Juillet I PC/PS5/Switch


Date : 11 Juillet I PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/NS2/Switch



Date : 15 Juillet I PC/PS5/XSX



Date : 17 Juillet I NS2


Date : 17 Juillet I PC/PS5/XSX


Date : 17 Juillet I PC/PS5/Switch


Date : 17 Juillet I PC



Date : 18 Juillet I PC/PS5/XSX/NS2/Switch



Date : 22 Juillet I PC/PS5/XSX



Date : 23 Juillet I PC/PS5/XSX



Date : 24 Juillet I PC/PS5/XSX


Date : 24 Juillet I PC/PS5/XSX


Date : 24 Juillet I NS2



Date : 25 Juillet I PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/Switch


Date : 25 Juillet I PC/NS2/Switch


Date : 25 Juillet I NS2



Date : 31 Juillet I PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch


Janvier nous avons eu :
Tales of Graces f Remastered / Dynasty Warriors : Origins / Phantom Brave : The Lost Hero / Citizen Sleeper 2 : Starward Vector
Et l'arrivé suprise de : Ninja Gaiden 2 Black

Février nous avons eu :
Kingdom Come : Deliverance II / Sid Meier's Civilization VII / The Legend of Heroes : Trails Through Daybreak II / Avowed / Like a Dragon : Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii / Monster Hunter Wilds

Mars nous avons eu :
Split Fiction / Two Point Museum / Suikoden I & II HD Remaster / Atelier Yumia : The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land / Xenoblade Chronicles X : Definitive Edition / Assassin's Creed Shadows / The First Berserker: Khazan

Avril nous avons eu :
South of Midnight / The Talos Principle : Reawakened / Blue Prince / Promise Mascot Agency / Mandragora : Whispers of the Witch Tree / Bionic Bay / Koira / Lunar Remastered Collection / The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- / Clair Obscur : Expedition 33 / Fatal Fury : City of the Wolves
Et l'arrivé suprise de : The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered

Mai nous avons eu :
Shotgun Cop Man / Drop Duchy / Capcom Fighting Collection 2 / Doom : The Dark Ages / Sea of Stars : Throes of the Watchmaker (DLC) / Monster Train 2 / The Siege and the Sandfox / Fuga : Melodies of Steel 3 / Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo / Elden Ring : Nightreign

Juin nous avons eu :
Mario Kart World / Fast Fusion / Yakuza 0 Director's Cut / Rune Factory : Guardians of Azuma / Lies of P : Overture / Dune : Awakening / The Alters / Lost in Random : The Eternal Die / RAIDOU Remastered : The Mystery of the Soulless Army / System Shock 2 : 25th Anniversary Remaster / Death Stranding 2 : On the Beach
    posted the 06/29/2025 at 04:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    tripy73 posted the 06/29/2025 at 04:25 PM
    Merci pour ce résumé des des sorties , encore un mois bien rempli. D'ailleurs ça me fait penser qu'il faut que je test Eriksholm vu qu'il y a une démo sur Steam.
    kiryukazuma posted the 06/29/2025 at 04:25 PM
    Y a beaucoup trop de jeux videos... Les mois de Juillet et Aout c'est souvent calme. Trop de monde dans l'industrie...
    magneto860 posted the 06/29/2025 at 04:37 PM
    + les 4 Fantastiques au cinéma, pour lequel on croisera fort les doigts...
    guiguif posted the 06/29/2025 at 05:14 PM
    Rien pour moi a part DK, le Ninja Gaiden et le Pacman/Souls, on verra en promos.
    yukilin posted the 06/29/2025 at 05:30 PM
    Pour moi ça sera DK et Ninja Gaiden.
    azaz posted the 06/29/2025 at 07:11 PM
    un mois vide quoi...
