1. [PS5] Elden Ring Nightreign – 42,758 / NEW

2. [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – 11,756 / 94,724

3. [PS4] Elden Ring Nightreign – 8,505 / NEW

4. [NSW] Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Battle Destiny Remastered – 6,212 / 32,342

5. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 5,491 / 1,310,403

6. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,484 / 3,901,158

7. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 3,765 / 6,335,797

8. [NSW] Byakko Shijin Butai Enrenki – 3,425 / NEW

9. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 3,153 / 8,135,784

10. [PS5] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – 3,059 / 13,789



Switch OLED – 11,055

PS5 – 10,321

Switch Lite – 5,978

PS5 Pro – 3,418

Switch – 3,042

PS5 Digital Edition – 1,527

Xbox Series S – 190

Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 53

Xbox Series X – 19

PS4 – 27



20 275 Switch / 15 266 PS5 / 262 XSXIS