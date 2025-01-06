profile
Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
134
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5726
visites since opening : 9423419
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Famitsu sales (5/26/25 – 6/1/25) / Dernier top avant NS2
1. [PS5] Elden Ring Nightreign – 42,758 / NEW
2. [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – 11,756 / 94,724
3. [PS4] Elden Ring Nightreign – 8,505 / NEW
4. [NSW] Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Battle Destiny Remastered – 6,212 / 32,342
5. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 5,491 / 1,310,403
6. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,484 / 3,901,158
7. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 3,765 / 6,335,797
8. [NSW] Byakko Shijin Butai Enrenki – 3,425 / NEW
9. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 3,153 / 8,135,784
10. [PS5] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – 3,059 / 13,789

Switch OLED – 11,055
PS5 – 10,321
Switch Lite – 5,978
PS5 Pro – 3,418
Switch – 3,042
PS5 Digital Edition – 1,527
Xbox Series S – 190
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 53
Xbox Series X – 19
PS4 – 27

20 275 Switch / 15 266 PS5 / 262 XSXIS
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/05/2025 at 01:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    aeris90 posted the 06/05/2025 at 01:10 PM
    Le calme avant la tempête
    shirou posted the 06/05/2025 at 01:23 PM
    11K Switch tous de même, devant la PS5 a une semaine de la sortie de la grande sœur ...
    newtechnix posted the 06/05/2025 at 01:32 PM
    20 275 Switch
    15 266 PS5
    262 XSXIS

    la semaine prochaine 2 choses importantes:
    l'entrée de la Switch 2
    et
    l'impact des ventes sur les autres, cela risque d'être d'une violence
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo