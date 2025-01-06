1. [PS5] Elden Ring Nightreign – 42,758 / NEW
2. [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – 11,756 / 94,724
3. [PS4] Elden Ring Nightreign – 8,505 / NEW
4. [NSW] Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Battle Destiny Remastered – 6,212 / 32,342
5. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 5,491 / 1,310,403
6. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,484 / 3,901,158
7. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 3,765 / 6,335,797
8. [NSW] Byakko Shijin Butai Enrenki – 3,425 / NEW
9. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 3,153 / 8,135,784
10. [PS5] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – 3,059 / 13,789
Switch OLED – 11,055
PS5 – 10,321
Switch Lite – 5,978
PS5 Pro – 3,418
Switch – 3,042
PS5 Digital Edition – 1,527
Xbox Series S – 190
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 53
Xbox Series X – 19
PS4 – 27
20 275 Switch / 15 266 PS5 / 262 XSXIS
posted the 06/05/2025 at 01:10 PM by nicolasgourry
la semaine prochaine 2 choses importantes:
l'entrée de la Switch 2
et
l'impact des ventes sur les autres, cela risque d'être d'une violence