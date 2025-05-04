profile
Cyberpunk 2077
68
Likers
name : Cyberpunk 2077
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : CD Projekt Red
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
suzukube
122
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3425
visites since opening : 6670075
suzukube > blog
all
L'image de la semaine...


Et vous, préférez-vous Cyberpunk 2077 sur PS5 Pro ou Switch 2 ?

Aller 2 bonus :



et les boites pour ceux qui voudront encore les acheter, ressembleront à cela :
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/05/2025 at 05:04 PM by suzukube
    comments (12)
    micheljackson posted the 04/05/2025 at 05:09 PM
    Je préfère Cyberpunk 2077 sur PC, en 4K, Path Tracing, HDR avec RenoDX et 120fps avec DLSS4
    piratees posted the 04/05/2025 at 05:15 PM
    micheljackson yep, mais le prix c'est autre chose
    nyseko posted the 04/05/2025 at 05:15 PM
    Ah la tranche des boîtes est plus sympa en vrai.
    forte posted the 04/05/2025 at 05:20 PM
    Fini les artworks intérieurs !
    noishe posted the 04/05/2025 at 05:25 PM
    nyseko Quand je pense qu'il y avait des communautés (je pense au reddit SwitchSpines) dédiés à l'impression de nouvelles tranches pour les boîtes Switch ! Plus besoin maintenant

    forte Tu penses ? Même si c'est rouge y'a toujours moyen de voir derrière, comme avec les boîtes PS5 où on voit malgré le bleu, non ?
    forte posted the 04/05/2025 at 05:26 PM
    forte J'espère, mais le rendu est pas top, on dirait du rouge opaque, j'espère me tromper !
    birmou posted the 04/05/2025 at 05:31 PM
    micheljackson Montre nous Cyberpunk sur TON pc s'il te plaît.
    noishe posted the 04/05/2025 at 05:35 PM
    forte Ouch oui c'est possible que ça soit opaque, ça serait vraiment dommage
    marcelpatulacci posted the 04/05/2025 at 05:36 PM
    birmou
    micheljackson posted the 04/05/2025 at 05:45 PM
    birmou
    Si t'as pas un écran 4K HDR ça ne sert à rien, tu ne profiteras pas du rendu.
    cyr posted the 04/05/2025 at 05:52 PM
    Alors j'a pas compris le truc avec Bob l'eponge
    marchand2sable posted the 04/05/2025 at 06:32 PM
    Mais qu'est ce qu'on s'en fout de Cyberpunk, qui va prendre ça a la place de MKW ou DK franchement.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo