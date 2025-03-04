1. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – 14,401 / 89,090
2. [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds – 12,905 / 776,395
3. [NSW] Winning Post 10 2025 – 10,297 / NEW
4. [PS5] Venus Vacation Prism: Dead or Alive Xtreme – 9,568 / NEW
5. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 8,594 / 1,246,356
6. [NSW] Minecraft – 6,418 / 3,845,257
7. [PS5] Winning Post 10 2025 – 6,193 / NEW
8. [PS5] Assassin’s Creed Shadows – 5,565 / 23,266
9. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – 5,340 / 243,193
10. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 4,820 / 6,293,477
Switch OLED – 18,460
PS5 – 8,171
Switch Lite – 8,170
Switch – 3,859
PS5 Pro – 3,580
PS5 Digital Edition – 1,976
Xbox Series S – 156
Xbox Series Digital Edition – 34
PS4 – 33
Xbox Series X – 26
30 439 Switch / 13 727 PS5 / 216 XSXIS
tags :
posted the 04/03/2025 at 01:05 PM by nicolasgourry