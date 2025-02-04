profile
Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion sortira sur tous les supports
Dévoilé lors du live Switch 2, Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion confirme qu'il sera multisupport avec une sortie le 5 Septembre sur PS5, Xbox et PC en plus de la Switch 2.














    posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:02 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    rebellion posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:06 PM
    Je croyais que c'était Vanquish 2 au début de l'annonce.
    cladstrife59 posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:12 PM
    rebellion j'ai eu la même reflexion, mais non. Après il a l'air très sympa celui ci.
    birmou posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:14 PM
    Omg mais c'est encore mieux
    ducknsexe posted the 04/02/2025 at 04:17 PM
    J'ai cru à un DLC de xenoblade X
