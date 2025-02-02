1. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – 22,093 / 164,442
2. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 18,063 / 1,157,917
3. [PS5] Black Myth: Wukong – 10,136 / NEW
4. [NSW] Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days 2 – 8,980 / NEW
5. [PS5] Dynasty Warriors Origins – 8,664 / 89,860
6. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 5,842 / 6,227,684
7. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 4,636 / 8,063,084
8. [NSW] Minecraft – 4,493 / 3,801,348
9. [NSW] Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero – 3,840 / NEW
10. [NSW] Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake – 3,749 / 988,334
Switch OLED – 31,220
Switch Lite – 7,997
PS5 – 6,957
Switch – 5,124
PS5 Pro – 4,169
Xbox Series X – 2,385
PS5 Digital Edition – 1,747
Xbox Series S – 356
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 329
PS4 – 19
44 341 Switch / 12 873 PS5 / 3 070 XSXIS
posted the 02/06/2025
Je pense que beaucoup de jeux échouent a cause de leur tarif surtout quand ils font le minimum syndical
Elle représente environ 30% des PS5 vendue au Japon (bon après sur un faible volume cela dit, il sera intéressant de voir l'impact de MH Wilds)