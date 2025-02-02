1. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – 22,093 / 164,442

2. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 18,063 / 1,157,917

3. [PS5] Black Myth: Wukong – 10,136 / NEW

4. [NSW] Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days 2 – 8,980 / NEW

5. [PS5] Dynasty Warriors Origins – 8,664 / 89,860

6. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 5,842 / 6,227,684

7. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 4,636 / 8,063,084

8. [NSW] Minecraft – 4,493 / 3,801,348

9. [NSW] Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero – 3,840 / NEW

10. [NSW] Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake – 3,749 / 988,334



Switch OLED – 31,220

Switch Lite – 7,997

PS5 – 6,957

Switch – 5,124

PS5 Pro – 4,169

Xbox Series X – 2,385

PS5 Digital Edition – 1,747

Xbox Series S – 356

Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 329

PS4 – 19



44 341 Switch / 12 873 PS5 / 3 070 XSXIS