Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Famitsu sales (1/6/25 – 1/12/25) / Retour à la normal...
1. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 26,888 / 1,098,256
2. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10,003 / 6,207,557
3. [NSW] Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake – 9,606 / 972,513
4. [NSW] Freedom Wars Remastered – 8,277 / NEW
5. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 6,663 / 8,044,875
6. [NSW] Minecraft – 6,547 / 3,786,028
7. [PS5] Freedom Wars Remastered – 4,829 / NEW
8. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 4,302 / 5,703,376
9. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 4,048 / 5,507,363
10. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 3,744 / 1,532,343

Switch OLED – 36,672
Switch Lite – 14,624
Switch – 6,535
PS5 – 6,455
PS5 Pro – 3,815
PS5 Digital Edition – 1,558
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 518
Xbox Series S – 282
Xbox Series X – 76
PS4 – 31

57 831 Switch / 11 828 PS5 / 876 XSXIS
    posted the 01/16/2025 at 01:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    newtechnix posted the 01/16/2025 at 01:19 PM
    pas prêt de sortir la Switch 2 au Japon vu que même avec des petits portages la Switch reste la concurrence
    celebenoit84 posted the 01/16/2025 at 03:10 PM
    Freedom wars qui arrive a être dans le top 10
    solarr posted the 01/16/2025 at 05:05 PM
    nicolasgourry "à la normalE"

    La PS5 Pro et Digital ont fait du tort aux ventes de Sony. On était à plus de 30000 ventes de moyenne avant ces erreurs.
