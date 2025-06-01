1. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 26,888 / 1,098,256
2. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10,003 / 6,207,557
3. [NSW] Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake – 9,606 / 972,513
4. [NSW] Freedom Wars Remastered – 8,277 / NEW
5. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 6,663 / 8,044,875
6. [NSW] Minecraft – 6,547 / 3,786,028
7. [PS5] Freedom Wars Remastered – 4,829 / NEW
8. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 4,302 / 5,703,376
9. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 4,048 / 5,507,363
10. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 3,744 / 1,532,343
Switch OLED – 36,672
Switch Lite – 14,624
Switch – 6,535
PS5 – 6,455
PS5 Pro – 3,815
PS5 Digital Edition – 1,558
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 518
Xbox Series S – 282
Xbox Series X – 76
PS4 – 31
57 831 Switch / 11 828 PS5 / 876 XSXIS
tags :
posted the 01/16/2025 at 01:10 PM by nicolasgourry
La PS5 Pro et Digital ont fait du tort aux ventes de Sony. On était à plus de 30000 ventes de moyenne avant ces erreurs.