profile
Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
132
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5381
visites since opening : 8751188
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Famitsu sales (11/18/24 – 11/24/24)
1. [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake – 70,993 / 712,188
2. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 34,014 / 476,607
3. [PS5] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake – 20,369 / 200,944
4. [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership – 9,920 / 88,529
5. [NSW] Disney Music Parade: Encore 9,260 / NEW
6. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 9,001 / 6,064,932
7. [NSW] Stray – 7,779 / NEW
8. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru – 7,482 / 1,161,525
9. [NSW] Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics – 5,749 / NEW
10. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,706 / 3,682,045

Switch OLED – 48,373
Switch Lite – 14,432
PS5 Pro – 10,128
PS5 Digital Edition – 9,346
Switch – 6,330
PS5 – 6,099
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 1,132
Xbox Series S – 769
Xbox Series X – 756
PS4 – 34

69 135 Switch / 16 457 PS5 / 2 657 XSXIS
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 11/28/2024 at 01:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    supasaiyajin posted the 11/28/2024 at 01:21 PM
    La PS5 Pro reste au-dessus de la PS4 Pro, qui l’aurait cru ? Quant à la PS5 Digital, elle se vend mieux que la version standard. Je me demande bien ce que manigance Sony pour forcer les gens à l’adopter.
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 11/28/2024 at 01:41 PM
    Elles sont où les PS2 ?
    gasmok2 posted the 11/28/2024 at 02:26 PM
    C'est marrant même chez xbox la version XSX digitale marche mieux (si on peut dire ça comme ça de Xbox au Japon lol) que la version standard avec lecteur.
    celebenoit84 posted the 11/28/2024 at 02:54 PM
    Je pense qu'il manque les ventes de la PS5 digital au total des ventes ps5
    e3ologue posted the 11/28/2024 at 03:48 PM
    kevinmccallisterrr
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo