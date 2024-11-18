1. [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake – 70,993 / 712,188
2. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 34,014 / 476,607
3. [PS5] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake – 20,369 / 200,944
4. [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership – 9,920 / 88,529
5. [NSW] Disney Music Parade: Encore 9,260 / NEW
6. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 9,001 / 6,064,932
7. [NSW] Stray – 7,779 / NEW
8. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru – 7,482 / 1,161,525
9. [NSW] Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics – 5,749 / NEW
10. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,706 / 3,682,045
Switch OLED – 48,373
Switch Lite – 14,432
PS5 Pro – 10,128
PS5 Digital Edition – 9,346
Switch – 6,330
PS5 – 6,099
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 1,132
Xbox Series S – 769
Xbox Series X – 756
PS4 – 34
69 135 Switch / 16 457 PS5 / 2 657 XSXIS
tags :
posted the 11/28/2024 at 01:10 PM by nicolasgourry