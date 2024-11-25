profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
guiguif
guiguif
Sonic the Hedgehog The Movie 3: Nouveau Trailer
Nouveau trailer pour Sonic the Hedgehog 3 qui sortira le 25 Décembre au cinema.


VOST


VF
    opthomas
    posted the 11/25/2024 at 03:03 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    marchand2sable posted the 11/25/2024 at 03:28 PM
    Je le verrai un jour mais pas au cinéma, je suis beaucoup moins fan des films. Les personnages humains ne sont pas intéressants, le Robotnik de Jim Carrey est nul, et Sonic a un comportement de gosse (moins rebelle et malin). Tails et Alba en Knuckles sont parfaits par contre.
    rogeraf posted the 11/25/2024 at 04:35 PM
    Excellent ! Hate. J'ai dévoré les Blu-rays 4K des 2 premiers films
    kikoo31 posted the 11/25/2024 at 06:00 PM
    Putain ils ont osé faire Gerald vivant

Why not ???

    Why not ???
    rendan posted the 11/25/2024 at 06:09 PM
    Ça va être ÉNORME
