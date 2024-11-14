profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin revient avec un spin-off
Sakuna Chronicles: Kokorowa and the Gears of Creation vient d'etre annoncé par Eidelwess, il se concentrera sur la princesse Kokorowa, l'amie de Sakuna.


    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    zakovu, suzukube, toastinambour
    posted the 11/14/2024 at 03:37 PM by guiguif
    comments (2)
    supasaiyajin posted the 11/14/2024 at 03:39 PM
    Certains trucs ressemblent à des Pokémon. Nintendo, dépêchez vous de breveter ça !
    suzukube posted the 11/14/2024 at 04:09 PM
    J'aime bien Guiguif il fait toujours de vraies news sur des jeux c'est trop bien j'en découvre toujours des nouveaux Merci à toi !
