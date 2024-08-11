profile
Redemption of Liuyin: Nouveau jeu d'action chinois annoncé
Dans la lignée de Phantom Blade Zero, mais sans le budget.
Sortie prévue sur PS5, Xbox Series et PC en 2025.

    posted the 11/08/2024 at 11:20 AM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    ducknsexe posted the 11/08/2024 at 11:26 AM
    Pas terrible, on voie que le jeu veux surfer sur l excellent Phantom Blade Zero, pas mal de similitude entre les deux.
    yukilin posted the 11/08/2024 at 11:30 AM
    J'ai rien contre les jeux chinois, bien au contraire, mais faut admettre qu'ils se ressemblent un peu tous (ils ne sont pas les seuls ceci dit)
    Certains se démarquent plus grâce à leur DA et univers
    Pas terrible celui là en tout cas
    zekk posted the 11/08/2024 at 11:43 AM
    yukilin C'est un peu le souci de l'époque... Dès qu'un jeu réussi ou a de la hype, ils foncent dans le même style. Excepté BOTW vu le travail que ça demande derrière pour avoir autant d'interaction
