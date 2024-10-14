1. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 227,569 / NEW

2. [PS5] Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 – 69,078 / NEW

3. [NSW] Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – 13,273 / 281,312

4. [PS5] Dragon Ball Sparking Zero – 12,928 / 76,850

5. [PS5] Metaphor: ReFantazio – 12,492 / 95,319

6. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 7,605 / 6,033,177

7. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,408 / 3,657,912

8. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 4,665 / 7,935,333

9. [PS4] Metaphor: ReFantazio – 4,610 / 29,995

10. [PS5] Silent Hill 2 – 4,287 / 33,661



Switch OLED – 37,294

Switch Lite – 16,911

PS5 – 9,649

Switch – 4,648

PS5 Digital Edition – 1,666

Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 2,831

Xbox Series S – 1,460

Xbox Series X – 147

PS4 – 34



