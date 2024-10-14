1. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 227,569 / NEW
2. [PS5] Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 – 69,078 / NEW
3. [NSW] Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – 13,273 / 281,312
4. [PS5] Dragon Ball Sparking Zero – 12,928 / 76,850
5. [PS5] Metaphor: ReFantazio – 12,492 / 95,319
6. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 7,605 / 6,033,177
7. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,408 / 3,657,912
8. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 4,665 / 7,935,333
9. [PS4] Metaphor: ReFantazio – 4,610 / 29,995
10. [PS5] Silent Hill 2 – 4,287 / 33,661
Switch OLED – 37,294
Switch Lite – 16,911
PS5 – 9,649
Switch – 4,648
PS5 Digital Edition – 1,666
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 2,831
Xbox Series S – 1,460
Xbox Series X – 147
PS4 – 34
58 853 Switch / 11 315 PS5 / 1 507 Switch
tags :
posted the 10/24/2024 at 01:10 PM by nicolasgourry
Cela reste impressionnant quand même.
Elle peut vraiment envisager le record de la PS2 avec une baisse de prix en début d'année prochaine.
Son record au Japon va durer de très nombreuses années (voire pour toujours???)