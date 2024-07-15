1. [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 – 166,947 / NEW

2. [PS4] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 – 49,210 / NEW

3. [NSW] Nintendo World Championships : NES Edition – 27,391 / NEW

4. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – 11,913 / 150,591

5. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10,710 / 5,911,425

6. [NSW] Animal Crossing : New Horizons – 7,906 / 7,842,609

7. [NSW] Minecraft – 6,373 / 3,571,663

8. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 5,345 / 1,007,557

9. [NSW] Mistonia no Kibou : The Lost Delight – 5,276 / NEW

10. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 5,103 / 1,891,314



Switch OLED – 45,108

PS5 – 30,949

Switch Lite – 15,003

PS5 Digital Edition – 7,306

Switch – 6,392

Xbox Series X – 4,268

Xbox Series S – 468

PS4 – 266



66 503 Switch / 38 255 PS5 / 4 736 XSXIS

Semaine prochaine : One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition (Switch) / REYNATIS (PS5/PS4/Switch)