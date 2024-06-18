profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Phantom Brave: Une suite annoncée 20 ans aprés le premier opus
Nippon Ichi a annoncé via le Ndirect d'aujourd'hui une suite a Phantom Brave sorti en 2004 sur PS2.

Toujours un T-RPG, cette suite nommé Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero sera cette fois en full 3D.

    posted the 06/18/2024 at 03:36 PM by guiguif
    comments (2)
    tripy73 posted the 06/18/2024 at 04:09 PM
    L'annonce qui sort de nul part , je ne connaissais pas cette licence mais ça peut-être sympa pour les fans du genre et du 1er opus
    angelsduck posted the 06/18/2024 at 04:15 PM
    Malheureusement je n'ai pas pu faire le premier à l'époque vu qu'il n'était pas en Français, mais il me faisait très envie. A voir si celui-ci sera traduit ou pas.
