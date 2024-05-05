profile
Jeux Vidéo
278
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
129
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5163
visites since opening : 8198522
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Famitsu sales (4/22/24 – 5/5/24) / Stellar Blade : 67 131
1. [PS5] Stellar Blade – 67,131 / NEW
2. [NSW] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 46,729 / NEW
3. [NSW] Endlesss Ocean Luminous – 28,345 / NEW
4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 21,089 / 5,825,584
5. [PS5] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 19,434 / NEW
6. [NSW] SaGa Emerald Beyond – 18,434 / NEW
7. [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board – 17,404 / NEW
8. [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime – 17,171 / 160,351
9. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 16,080 / 1,846,076
10. [NSW] Minecraft – 14,083 / 3,516,475

Switch OLED – 72,592
PS5 – 43,033
Switch Lite – 16,247
Switch – 11,199
PS5 Digital Edition – 6,501
Xbox Series X – 2,982
Xbox Series S – 2,353
PS4 – 202

100 038 Switch / 49 534 PS5 / 5 335 XSXIS
PS : Attention c'est sur 2 semaines.
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    opthomas
    posted the 05/09/2024 at 01:08 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    opthomas posted the 05/09/2024 at 01:13 PM
    Excellent pour Stellar Blade
    newtechnix posted the 05/09/2024 at 01:29 PM
    si c'est sur 2 semaines c'est vraiment pas top pour toutes les nouveautés
    kikoo31 posted the 05/09/2024 at 01:31 PM
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo