1. [PS5] Stellar Blade – 67,131 / NEW
2. [NSW] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 46,729 / NEW
3. [NSW] Endlesss Ocean Luminous – 28,345 / NEW
4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 21,089 / 5,825,584
5. [PS5] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 19,434 / NEW
6. [NSW] SaGa Emerald Beyond – 18,434 / NEW
7. [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board – 17,404 / NEW
8. [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime – 17,171 / 160,351
9. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 16,080 / 1,846,076
10. [NSW] Minecraft – 14,083 / 3,516,475
Switch OLED – 72,592
PS5 – 43,033
Switch Lite – 16,247
Switch – 11,199
PS5 Digital Edition – 6,501
Xbox Series X – 2,982
Xbox Series S – 2,353
PS4 – 202
100 038 Switch / 49 534 PS5 / 5 335 XSXIS
PS : Attention c'est sur 2 semaines.
