1. [PS5] Stellar Blade – 67,131 / NEW

2. [NSW] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 46,729 / NEW

3. [NSW] Endlesss Ocean Luminous – 28,345 / NEW

4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 21,089 / 5,825,584

5. [PS5] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 19,434 / NEW

6. [NSW] SaGa Emerald Beyond – 18,434 / NEW

7. [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board – 17,404 / NEW

8. [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime – 17,171 / 160,351

9. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 16,080 / 1,846,076

10. [NSW] Minecraft – 14,083 / 3,516,475



Switch OLED – 72,592

PS5 – 43,033

Switch Lite – 16,247

Switch – 11,199

PS5 Digital Edition – 6,501

Xbox Series X – 2,982

Xbox Series S – 2,353

PS4 – 202



100 038 Switch / 49 534 PS5 / 5 335 XSXIS

PS : Attention c'est sur 2 semaines.